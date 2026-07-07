Rain Brings Respite to Delhi-NCR as IMD Issues Yellow Alert | Check Full Forecast Here

New Delhi: After enduring one of its hottest July days in the past two years, Delhi-NCR finally received much-needed relief on Tuesday as light rain lashed several parts of the national capital and adjoining cities.

The showers were reported from several parts of Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad, offering respite to residents who had been battling soaring temperatures over the past few days.

The IMD issued a Yellow Alert for Delhi, warning of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30-50 kmph, with wind speeds likely to touch 60 kmph at isolated places.

The weather department said the city is likely to witness a generally cloudy sky with intermittent spells of very light to light rainfall, while isolated areas may receive moderate showers accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph, with speeds likely to gust up to 50 kmph

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Rainfall to Continue Till July 11

According to the IMD's seven-day forecast, Delhi is expected to remain under generally cloudy skies for most of the week and Intermittent spells of very light to light rainfall are likely between July 7 and July 11, with isolated thunderstorms and lightning expected during morning, afternoon and evening hours.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover between 32°C and 37°C, while the minimum temperature is likely to remain between 24°C and 30°C. By July 12 and 13, the city is expected to continue witnessing generally cloudy conditions, although rainfall activity is likely to reduce.

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Monsoon to Remain Active Across Several States

Apart from Delhi-NCR, it has forecasted the widespread rainfall over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir, West Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya and several northeastern states over the next few days.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall has also been predicted at isolated places in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, East and West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Bihar and parts of the Northeast, while thunderstorms with lightning and strong winds are expected across several regions.

While the showers have brought welcome relief from the heat, authorities have advised commuters to remain cautious as thunderstorms, gusty winds and intermittent rainfall could lead to temporary waterlogging, traffic congestion and reduced visibility in parts of Delhi-NCR.