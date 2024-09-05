Published 22:03 IST, September 5th 2024
Monsoon Showers Boost Madhya Pradesh Rainfall 10% Above Average, Sheopur Sees 81% Surge
Sheopur district leads with 1087.7 mm rainfall against its normal 600.5 mm, thus registering 81 per cent increase, IMD data showed.
Image: PTI (Representational Image)
