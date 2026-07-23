Monsoon Surge: Satellite Captures Massive 10,000-Km Cloud Belt From India to South Korea

A stunning new satellite image shows a giant wall of rain clouds stretching up to 10,000 kilometers (over 6,000 miles) across Asia, from northern India all the way to South Korea.

The massive cloud band stretches across the Himalayas and China, marking one of the heaviest rain spells of this year's monsoon season.

What Is Causing the Heavy Rain?

Scientists explain that warm, wet air rising from the Indian Ocean has combined with other major storm systems across Asia. When this warm air hit cooler temperatures high in the atmosphere, it turned into an enormous, unbroken line of rain clouds covering thousands of miles.

This huge storm system has brought intense rainfall:

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Heavy Downpours: Parts of India received nearly double their usual daily rainfall over just two days.

Widespread Rain: The cloud cover spans major portions of northern and central India, including Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

More Moisture Arriving: Storm systems brewing over the Bay of Bengal are continuing to pump fresh moisture into the clouds, keeping the rain going.

Good for Crops, Risk for Mountains

While the extra rain is a huge help for farmers planting summer crops, the sudden downpours bring danger to hilly areas.

Local officials in mountain states such as Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand have issued alerts for potential landslides, sudden flash floods, and river overflows as heavy rains continue.

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Forecasters expect active rain across the region to last for the next few days.