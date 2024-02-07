Moral Policing in Mangaluru: 3 Arrested For Stopping a Boy Walking With Girl at Parambur beach

Advertisement

Mangaluru: A Moral policing incident from Mangaluru in Dakshina Kannada district has come to light.

The incident occurred at Parambur beach, where members of right-wing groups stopped a boy who was walking on the beach with a girl from a different religion.

The group told the girl about how this was love jihad and that she shouldn’t be with him. However, the girl refusing what they said, claims the boy to be a friend and nothing more to it. The girl also added that this was her first visit to Mangalore.

Soon the police reached the spot and arrested three individuals.