Hyderabad: In a brave attempt, a woman and her daughter foiled a robbery bid at a gunpoint in Hyderabad’s Begumpet on Wednesday. Dramatic visuals have emerged from the spot. In the visuals, the mother-daughter duo can be seen fighting off the robber who had entered their house. The duo can be seen pushing the man out of their house. A physical struggle ensued between them to overpower one another.

After the ladies caught hold of him, the robber made a quick attempt to flee from the spot. Two people were involved in the incident.

According to Rohini Priyadarshini, DCP, North Zone, the accused had entered the house with an intention to commit robbery but he also attempted to commit murder. She said the accused had come to the house earlier in 2022 also but as a worker and they had worked for four days during Diwali time. They had recced the area two days ago. They entered the house in the guise of courier boys. After entering the house, they threatened the women with country made weapons and knife.

Both Accused Arrested

The DCP added, “ Mother and daughters showed courage to catch the accused. In my 11 years of service, I have not seen women who have shown such courage."

One of the accused was caught here whereas another was caught by the GRP police in Kazipet. Police are investigating where the accused have any past criminal records. More details are awaited.

