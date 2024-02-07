Advertisement

Shahdol: A teacher and the director of a private school were arrested for allegedly beating up a 12-year-old student for raising a religious slogan on the premises in Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol district on Saturday, said an official.

The incident took place at Green Bells School in Budhar town, some 22 km from the district headquarters, the official said.

Budhar police station in-charge Sanjay Jaiswal said English teacher Abdul Wahid beat up a Class 7 student after he chanted ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

The student informed his family members, who approached the police along with local residents, he said. Acting on the complaint, a case was lodged under IPC sections 153 (provocation that will lead to riot), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 500 (defamation) and Juvenile Justice Act.

The teacher and school director, Shakeel Niyazi, were arrested after the case was registered, said officials.