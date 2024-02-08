MP govt seals illegal children's home in Indore, rescues 25 girls below age of 12

An official revealed that the minor girls were living without any guardianship. | Image: Shutterstock

Advertisement

The Madhya Pradesh government, on Saturday, sealed off a children's home running without authorisation in Indore. According to officials, 25 girls were rescued from the Vatsalyapuram Bal Ashram in Vijay Nagar and shifted to other places.

Ghanshyam Dhangar, SDO (Revenue), Juni Indore told PTI that the action was taken after complaints were registered against the children's shelter. He revealed that all the girls living at the shelter were below the age of 12 and they have been shifted to Government Bal Ashram and Jivan Jyoti Girls' Home.

Advertisement

"Collector Ashish Singh asked me to inspect the facility and take action. During our visit, we did not find any responsible person there. We had to ask a watchman to get necessary documents of the facility. A person present there said the children's home did not have permission to operate," Dhangar said.

"The raid at the children's home was carried out by officials of the district administration, women and child welfare as well as education departments," he said.

Advertisement

As of now, an enquiry is underway to find out the owner of the children's home following which an FIR will be lodged. This comes a week after Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav instructed officials to take strict action against such facilities running without authorisation.