MP: Heavy Rain in Chitrakoot Pushes Mandakini River Above Danger Mark

Satna: Hills of Madhya Pradesh have been experiencing continuous heavy rainfall for the past 72 hours, causing the Mandakini River to flow above the danger mark. District administration has issued a 'Red Alert' effective until Friday, September 4. The bridge connecting Ramghat to Hanuman Dhara collapsed on August 29.

Floodwaters have now reached the Mokamgarh Bridge in Chitrakoot. The relentless rain has caused the Mandakini River to swell dangerously, engulfing tourist sites and temples. Consequently, all tourist spots are almost closed. Residents living in the hills and villages fear that if the downpour continues, the entire town of Chitrakoot, situated amidst the hills, could be submerged.

Majhgawan SDM Mahipal Singh Gurjar told ANI that it has been raining continuously for 72 hours in Madhya Pradesh, due to which the Mandakini River is flowing above the danger mark. "Regarding the current situation with the river, the forecast predicts heavy rainfall—at least until September 4th. Water from upstream areas—specifically the catchment zones of the Pindra River and Juri Nala—flows into Baraundha, where water levels remain high; consequently, we expect the river level to rise further or fluctuate,” SDM Gurjar said.

"While this situation persists, we are ensuring two things: the provision of water and food. Although we had previously cleaned up areas where the water had receded, flooding has recurred, so we will have to repeat the cleanup process... We are constantly urging people not to go near the river. Since the Mandakini River defines Chitrakoot, all tourist spots are located along its banks. We appeal to everyone to stay away from the riverbanks and not to visit out of mere curiosity,” he said.

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India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a flash flood warning in Anuppur, Balaghat, Dindori, Katni, Maihar, Mandla, Mauganj, Rewa, Singrauli, Sidhi, Umaria, Jabalpur, Panna, Satna and Damoh districts in Madhya Pradesh and Mirzapur, Prayagraj,

Sonbhadra and Chitrakoot districts in Uttar Pradesh.