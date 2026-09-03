‘Political Vendetta’: Raghav Chadha Blames AAP After Punjab Voter Roll Shows Him as 'Shifted'; Party Says 'State Has No Role'

New Delhi: BJP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Wednesday alleged that his name was wrongly classified as "shifted" in the draft electoral rolls in Punjab and accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab of a political vendetta. Chadha said he is a sitting Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab with his voter ID registered in Mohali, but his name has been classified as "shifted" in the draft electoral rolls.

He said the final electoral rolls are yet to be published and that names can be corrected during the ongoing 'Claims and Objections' process. He said he is already availing the remedies provided under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) guidelines.

In a post on X, Chadha wrote, ‘The AAP government in Punjab has now taken its politics of revenge to the Draft Electoral Rolls. I am a sitting Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab, with my voter ID registered in Mohali, Punjab. Yet my name has been classified as “shifted” in the draft electoral rolls. Thankfully, these are only the Draft Electoral Rolls, not the Final Electoral Rolls. Names are corrected during the ‘Claims and Objections’ process, which is ongoing. The Final Electoral Rolls will be published in October 2026. I am already in process of availing the remedies provided under SIR guidelines. This does not seem like a mere clerical mistake. This is a clear case of political vendetta.”

Calling the classification a "clear case of political vendetta", Chadha alleged that officials of the Punjab government were involved at various levels in the process. He also alleged that the provision was "wilfully violated" in his case and said, "AAP may run the Punjab Government, but Punjab's Draft Electoral Rolls are not its private property."

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“Ever since I left the corrupt Aam Aadmi Party, its leadership has been burning with anger. It has unleashed the Punjab Police and the Punjab Government’s administrative machinery against those of us who refused to remain silent. Other MPs who left AAP and joined the BJP have also been targeted by the Punjab Govt. This wrongful classification is only the latest act in that political vendetta. More importantly, Paragraph 4(d) of the ECI’s Detailed Guidelines for SIR creates a ‘protected list’ for public representatives whose names are identified. This includes Judges, MPs and MLAs. I am a sitting Member of Parliament from Punjab. If at all my name was flagged, Paragraph 4(d) required my inclusion in the draft electoral rolls. The instruction was not overlooked. It was wilfully violated in my case. AAP may run the Punjab Government, but Punjab’s Draft Electoral Rolls are not its private property,” the post read.

Meanwhile, the AAP rejected Chadha's allegations and accused him of attempting to shift his voter registration to Delhi through a backdated process. The party said SIR is conducted by the Election Commission and not the state government, and alleged that the Punjab government has no role in deciding whose name is included or deleted from the electoral roll.

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“Raghav Chadha has been caught by a National Daily English Newspaper, trying to get his voter registration made in Delhi through a backdated process, and is now attempting to put the entire blame on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Punjab government… SIR is conducted by the Election Commission, not the state government, so the Punjab Government has no role in deciding whose name is included or deleted from the electoral roll. It is a matter of public record that Raghav Chadha has been living in Delhi and not in Punjab. If he no longer resides in Punjab, maintaining or shifting his voter registration was his own responsibility. He cannot now blame the AAP or the Punjab Government for the deletion of a voter entry,” AAP said in a post on X.

The AAP also claimed that Chadha has been living in Delhi and said that if he no longer resides in Punjab, maintaining or shifting his voter registration was his responsibility. The party further claimed that it had received information from Election Commission sources that Chadha was trying to get his voter registration made in Rajinder Nagar, Delhi, through a backdated process.