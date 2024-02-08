English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 12th, 2024 at 06:34 IST

MP: Labourer Freed from Mudslide Debris After 5-Hour-Long Rescue Operation

The rescue team successfully brought out the trapped worker alive, but the laborer's current health condition is unknown,according to Sub-Divisional Magistrate.

Digital Desk
MP: Rescue operation in Satna, MP, frees labourer trapped under debris during sewer line work
MP: Rescue operation in Satna, MP, frees labourer trapped under debris during sewer line work | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Satna, MP: A labourer, who got trapped under debris following a mudslide during sewer line work in Satna district, Madhya Pradesh, was successfully rescued after a rescue operation that lasted over 4 hours, as confirmed by Sub-Divisional Magistrate Neeraj Khare on Thursday. 

The incident took place in a municipal area, and the rescue team successfully brought the trapped worker out alive. According to Khare, the rescued labourer was brought out alive and immediately transported to a hospital. However, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate added that his current health condition remains unknown.

Advertisement

Describing the situation, SDM Khare stated, “The labourer was trapped under the debris after a mudslide. He was pulled out during a rescue operation, which stretched to 4-5 hours.”

Further details about the incident are awaited as authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the mudslide.

Advertisement

Published January 12th, 2024 at 06:34 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

5 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

5 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

8 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

8 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

8 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

11 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

11 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

11 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

15 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World4 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment4 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement