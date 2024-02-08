Updated January 12th, 2024 at 06:34 IST
MP: Labourer Freed from Mudslide Debris After 5-Hour-Long Rescue Operation
The rescue team successfully brought out the trapped worker alive, but the laborer's current health condition is unknown,according to Sub-Divisional Magistrate.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Satna, MP: A labourer, who got trapped under debris following a mudslide during sewer line work in Satna district, Madhya Pradesh, was successfully rescued after a rescue operation that lasted over 4 hours, as confirmed by Sub-Divisional Magistrate Neeraj Khare on Thursday.
The incident took place in a municipal area, and the rescue team successfully brought the trapped worker out alive. According to Khare, the rescued labourer was brought out alive and immediately transported to a hospital. However, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate added that his current health condition remains unknown.
Advertisement
Describing the situation, SDM Khare stated, “The labourer was trapped under the debris after a mudslide. He was pulled out during a rescue operation, which stretched to 4-5 hours.”
Further details about the incident are awaited as authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the mudslide.
Advertisement
Published January 12th, 2024 at 06:34 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.