Satna, MP: A labourer, who got trapped under debris following a mudslide during sewer line work in Satna district, Madhya Pradesh, was successfully rescued after a rescue operation that lasted over 4 hours, as confirmed by Sub-Divisional Magistrate Neeraj Khare on Thursday.

The incident took place in a municipal area, and the rescue team successfully brought the trapped worker out alive. According to Khare, the rescued labourer was brought out alive and immediately transported to a hospital. However, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate added that his current health condition remains unknown.

Describing the situation, SDM Khare stated, “The labourer was trapped under the debris after a mudslide. He was pulled out during a rescue operation, which stretched to 4-5 hours.”

Further details about the incident are awaited as authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the mudslide.