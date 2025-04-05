MP Shocker: Fake Doctor Posing as UK Cardiologist Performs Heart Surgeries, Kills 7

Bhopal: A man in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh city has been accused of impersonating a famous British cardiologist and performing heart surgeries, resulting in allegedly seven deaths within a month. A complaint has been filed and an investigation has been launched in the matter.

MP Shocker: Man Impersonating British Cardiologist Performs Heart Surgeries, Allegedly Kills 7 Patients

Madhya Pradesh district officials are investigating allegations that a fraudulent doctor performed heart surgeries on patients at a private missionary hospital in Damoh city, reportedly leading to the deaths of at least seven individuals. Concerns were raised after reports emerged of seven deaths within a month at the hospital. It is alleged that a man named N John Kem, who claimed to be a renowned British cardiologist, took up a position at the Christian missionary hospital and carried out heart surgeries on patients.

The patients who underwent these procedures later died, according to officials. Upon further investigation, the true identity of the accused was revealed as Narendra Vikramaditya Yadav.

‘Death Toll of 7 Patients Likely An Understatement’

Deepak Tiwari, an advocate and district president of the Child Welfare Committee, previously asserted that the official death toll of seven was likely an understatement. He filed a complaint with the Damoh District Magistrate regarding the issue.

"Some patients who survived came forward and shared their experiences with us. They said that they had taken their father to the hospital, where the individual was ready to perform surgery. However, due to their concerns, they decided to take their father to Jabalpur instead. Later, we learned that a fake doctor was operating at the hospital, using the name of a real British doctor. His actual name is Narendra Yadav, and there’s a case against him in Hyderabad. He has never provided authentic credentials," Tiwari told ANI.

Documents of Missionary Hospital Seized, Investigation Underway

In response to the allegations, the district investigation team seized all relevant documents from the hospital. During the investigation, it was discovered that the accused had submitted fake credentials, mimicking the famous British doctor. The individual has also been linked to various controversies, including a criminal case in Hyderabad.