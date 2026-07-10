'Storm In A Tea Cup': Supriya Sule Downplays Sharad Pawar-Shinde Meeting Amid Political Buzz

Mumbai: NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule on Friday downplayed the meeting between her father Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Calling it a “storm in a tea cup”, Sule said the meeting was just a short courtesy meeting, nothing more than that.

Sharad Pawar, who is the chief of NCP (SP), became the centre of a political buzz following the meeting with political rival Shinde at the Vidhan Sabha. While the Shiv Sena Shinde faction governs Maharashtra alongside the BJP as part of the ruling NDA, NCP (SP) is a key opposition constituent in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alongside Congress.

Hence, the meeting led to a controversy.

Calling Shinde a “traitor”, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut questioned why veteran leader Sharad Pawar chose to hold talks in an office associated with those who split the original party. “Sharad Pawar is a big leader. But it is not appropriate to hold a meeting in the hall of Eknath Shinde, who has infected Maharashtra with the pest of corruption and treachery," Raut stated,

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"Was the entire Vidhan Bhavan deserted? There is a Nationalist Bhavan in front of the Vidhan Bhavan, there is a Shiv Sena Bhavan, and because of that, meetings are held in the Vidhan Bhavan. This reduces the credibility of the Nationalist Sharad Chandra Pawar party. If we had gone to Ajit Pawar's hall and held a meeting, it would have meant that we went against the MAVI. Therefore, the constituent parties of the MAVI should follow the rules," he added.

The MP further said, “Honorable Sharad Pawar is a great leader, he is respectable. But when Eknath Shinde sowed the seeds of corruption and betrayal in this Maharashtra, did the entire Vidhan Bhavan become desolate? In front is Rashtrawadi Bhavan, in front is Y. V. Chavan Pratishthan. This is the opinion of one of our loyal workers. This is my opinion. We never go to such places of traitors to hold meetings of our party, that's all we... What do they say? We are not tolerant. And our hearts are definitely not that big. We won't even do it. Those who have it should do it, but we don't agree with that. If they don't agree with someone, they should do it.”

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“Shinde is a traitor…We can't be seen sipping tea with a traitor.”

‘Misunderstanding’: Sule On Raut's Comments

Reacting to Sanjay Raut's remarks, Supriya Sule said that “it was a misunderstanding”. “I have spoken to Sanjay Raut…We are good now,” she stated.

She also rejected the speculation that NCP (SP) MPs are looking to switch sides and join the NDA.