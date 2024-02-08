Atal Setu LIVE: PM Inaugurates Longest Sea Bridge, Launches Projects Worth Rs 12,700 Cr

PM Narendra Modi thanked women for turning up in large numbers at the public gathering in Navi Mumbai.

Speaking on the Atal Setu he inaugurated earlier in the day, PM Modi said, “the wire used in this project can be wrapped around the Earth twice.”

“Six Statues of Liberty can be made out of the iron used in this bridge,” PM Modi said. “Atal Setu is the pride of India. Modi's guarantees are about the upliftment of India and its people,” he further said.