Updated January 12th, 2024 at 19:07 IST
Atal Setu LIVE: PM Inaugurates Longest Sea Bridge, Launches Projects Worth Rs 12,700 Cr
MTHL Inauguration LIVE Updates: India's Longest Sea Bridge, MTHL- Mumbai Trans Harbour Link will open for public after inauguration by PM Modi on January 12. MTHL or Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu will connect South to Navi Mumbai (between Sewri and Nhava Sheva).
- India
- 12 min read
7: 07 IST, January 12th 2024
PM Narendra Modi inspected the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewari - Nhava Sheva Atal Setu in Maharashtra.
#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi inspected the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewari - Nhava Sheva Atal Setu in Maharashtra
PM Modi inaugurated the bridge earlier today. Atal Setu is the longest bridge in India and also the longest sea bridge in the country. It will provide faster connectivity… pic.twitter.com/Wsj3cMsJtf
— ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2024
PM Modi inaugurated the bridge earlier today. Atal Setu is the longest bridge in India and also the longest sea bridge in the country. It will provide faster connectivity to Mumbai International Airport and Navi Mumbai International Airport and will also reduce the travel time from Mumbai to Pune, Goa and South India.
6: 05 IST, January 12th 2024
“We are building Atal Setu and continuing the Atal Pension Yojana. We are furthering Viksit Bharat and lauching Vande Bharat and Amrit Bharat trains,” PM Modi said in a gathering in Navi Mumbai.
“Our schemes are benefitting the women the most. Our government is supporting women self-help groups as well. I have vowed that I will make two crore Lakhpati Didis,” he said.
6: 01 IST, January 12th 2024
“People had no hopes from the system which had the habit of delaying the works for years. People thought that it was difficult for big projects to get completed while they were alive. This is why, I had assured that the country will change. This was a 'Modi Guarantee' back then,” PM Modi said in his address at a public gathering in Navi Mumbai.
VIDEO | "People had no hopes from the system which had the habit of delaying the works for years. People thought that it was difficult for big projects to get completed while they were alive. This is why, I had assured that the country will change. This was a 'Modi Guarantee'… pic.twitter.com/b4TJA8GCwW
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 12, 2024
5: 58 IST, January 12th 2024
PM Narendra Modi thanked women for turning up in large numbers at the public gathering in Navi Mumbai.
Speaking on the Atal Setu he inaugurated earlier in the day, PM Modi said, “the wire used in this project can be wrapped around the Earth twice.”
“Six Statues of Liberty can be made out of the iron used in this bridge,” PM Modi said. “Atal Setu is the pride of India. Modi's guarantees are about the upliftment of India and its people,” he further said.
5: 52 IST, January 12th 2024
PM Narendra Modi is addressing a rally in Navi Mumbai after he dedicated and laid foundation stones of projects worth over 12,700 crore.
5: 45 IST, January 12th 2024
PM Modi has laid the foundation stone of underground road tunnel connecting Eastern Freeway's Orange Gate to Marine Drive in Mumbai. He also launched the Namo Mahila Shashaktikaran Abhiyaan to provide skill development training to women in Maharashtra.
He also inaugurated the facilitation centre for gems and jewellery sector at Santacruz Electronic Export Processing Zone in Mumbai.
5: 37 IST, January 12th 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 12,700 crore in Navi Mumbai. He earlier inaugurated the Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link or Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu which will connect South Mumbai from Navi Mumbai.
5: 00 IST, January 12th 2024
PM Modi is all set to lay the foundation stone of the underground road tunnel after the mega roadshow in Navi Mumbai. The 9.2-km long road tunnel will connect the Eastern Freeway from Orange Gate to Marine Drive. This tunnel will be constructed at a cost of over Rs 8,700 crore. This tunnel will saving travel time between Orange Gate and Marine Drive.
4: 58 IST, January 12th 2024
Apart the grand inauguration of the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will next lay foundation stones of various other key development projects in Mumbai Metropolitan Region worth over Rs 12,700 crore. After the roadshow in Navi Mumbai, PM Modi will attend a public event in Panvel today.
4: 54 IST, January 12th 2024
PM Modi along with Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar greets crowds gathered at the public event, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 12,700 crore, in Navi Mumbai.
4: 29 IST, January 12th 2024
MTHL inauguration LIVE: PM Narendra Modi was also briefed about the qualities of the sea-bridge and the technologies used in its development. The bridge employs artificial intelligence to ensure safety of vehicles along with eco-friendly lighting to ensure the aquatic life is not disrupted.
VIDEO | PM Modi inspects the model of Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), inaugurated by him in Navi Mumbai earlier today. pic.twitter.com/je3kZHSNs0
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 12, 2024
The 21.8 km bridge also has an earthquake-resistant design as it can endure quakes up to 6.5 magnitude. The Atal Setu is also equipped with Reverse Circulation Rigs which reduces sound and vibrations which will again ensure the marine life remains undisrupted.
4: 30 IST, January 12th 2024
MTHL inauguration LIVE: Officials were seen briefing PM Narendra Modi about the Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link or Atal Setu which will improve connectivity between South Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.
VIDEO | PM Modi visits a gallery at the inaugural ceremony of Atal Setu, the longest sea bridge in the country. pic.twitter.com/0IqczP6l0i
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 12, 2024
It is India's longest sea-bridge and has been constructed at a cost of around Rs 18000 crore and will proper consideration to the environment. The six-lane bridge will reduce the travel time from two hours to around 20 minutes.
4: 28 IST, January 12th 2024
MTHL inauguration LIVE: PM Narendra Modi has inaugurated the Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link or Atal Setu will connect the south Mumbai to Navi Mumbai. PM Modi was accompanied by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and his deputies Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis.
VIDEO | PM Modi inaugurates Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), the longest sea bridge in the country, in Navi Mumbai.
The MTHL, also known as Atal Setu named after former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, originates from Sewri in Mumbai and terminates at Nhava Sheva in Uran taluka in… pic.twitter.com/Z9cy8S1vAD
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 12, 2024
The 21.8 km long bridge is India's longest sea bridge. The six-lane bridge has been built at a cost of around Rs 18,000 crore and it will reduce the travel time between south Mumbai to Navi Mumbai from 2 hours to around 20 minutes.
4: 01 IST, January 12th 2024
MTHL inauguration LIVE: PM Narendra Modi has arrived in Mumbai for the inauguration of the Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link or Atal Setu.
3: 54 IST, January 12th 2024
MTHL inauguration LIVE: PM Narendra Modi offered prayers at the famous Kalaram temple, dedicated to Lord Ram, located in the Panchvati area. The temple is also known for a protest launched by B R Ambedkar on March 2 1930, to seek entry for Dalits into the shrine.
Modi is on a daylong visit to Maharashtra, where he will inaugurate the 27th National Youth Festival in Nashik and later launch development projects worth over Rs 30,000 crore in the state.
The PM will inaugurate the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), named Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewee-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu constructed at a cost of over Rs 17,840 crore. He will also address a public meeting in Navi Mumbai after the inauguration
2: 48 IST, January 12th 2024
- The Maharashtra government on January 4 cleared a proposal to charge a one-way toll of Rs 250 per trip for cars using the MTHL.
- For cars making return journeys using the sea bridge, a toll of Rs 375 will be applicable.
- Monthly and daily passes will be available for Rs 625 and Rs 12,500, respectively.
- For Light Commercial Vehicle (LCVs) and minibuses, the single journey will cost Rs 400.
2: 13 IST, January 12th 2024
Project Key Components:-
- The total length of MTHL Bridge is 21.8 km in which length on sea is 16.50 km and on land portion is 5.5 km.
- The sea link will contain a 6-lane (3+3 lane) highway+1 emergency lane on both side.
- There are 7 nos of OSD (Orthotropic steel Deck) spans of length 90m to 180m which are used on bridge first time in India.
- There are Interchanges, at Sewri in Mumbai, Shivaji-Nagar and SH-54 in Jasai and at Chirle on NH-348.
- The Project is being implemented using many unique products and state-of-the-art construction methods.
- 100 % work of erection of Orthotropic Steel Deck (OSD) is completed.
- 100 % work of concrete superstructure spans is completed.
(As shared by MMRDA)
1: 54 IST, January 12th 2024
Atal Setu Inauguration LIVE: Ahead of the MTHL inauguration, PM Modi addressed the Rashtriya Yuva Mahotsav at Tapovan Ground. He said, "Today is a day of the youth power of India. This day is dedicated to the great man who filled India with new energy in the days of slavery... I am glad to be here on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekanand... My greetings on Rashtriya Yuva Divas. Today is the birth anniversary of Rajmata Jija Bai, who is the symbol of 'Nari Shakti' in India..."
1: 27 IST, January 12th 2024
MTHL Inauguration LIVE: PM Modi has inaugurated the 27th National Youth Festival in Nashik as of now.
He is slated to inaugurate the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu in Mumbai.
PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for an underground road tunnel connecting the Eastern Freeway's Orange Gate and launch Namo Mahila Shashaktikaran Abhiyaan.
The Prime Minister will dedicate phase 1 of the Surya regional bulk drinking water project.
Prime Minister will dedicate about ₹2000 crore railway projects to the nation. These include the dedication of 'Phase 2 of Uran-Kharkopar railway line' which will enhance connectivity to Navi Mumbai.
The Prime Minister will also flag off the inaugural run of the EMU train from Uran railway station to Kharkopar.
1: 12 IST, January 12th 2024
MTHL Inauguration LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow in Maharashtra’s Nashik, where he offered prayers at Ramkund and performed pooja at Shree Kalaram Mandir. He is scheduled to inaugurate the National Youth Festival here. Later in the day, he wil launch the MTHL project in Mumbai.
12: 33 IST, January 12th 2024
12: 21 IST, January 12th 2024
Atal Setu LIVE Updates: The 21.8 km India's longest sea bridge will be open to commuters from January 13, a day after its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
12: 07 IST, January 12th 2024
India's Longest Sea Bridge LIVE Updates: Claiming that Mumbai's newest sea bridge will go a long way towards resolving the city's perennial traffic woes, Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA, Sanjay Mukherjee said, "The most advanced traffic management system has been installed in this bridge. It can detect fog, low visibility and vehicles running beyond the stipulated speed limits, among other things." He added that motorcycles, autorickshaws and tractors won't be allowed to run on the bridge, as a maximum speed limit has been set for vehicles to maintain traffic flow.
11: 52 IST, January 12th 2024
MTHL Inauguration LIVE Updates: The 21.8-km-long Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) was scheduled to be completed by June 2024, but the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) asked the contractors to put workers in three shifts and got the bridge ready on December 25, sixth months before the deadline, said MMRDA commissioner Sanjay Mukherjee on Thursday.
11: 27 IST, January 12th 2024
11: 11 IST, January 12th 2024
Atal Setu LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding a roadshow in Nashik, Maharashtra. He will offer prayers at the Shree Kalaram Mandir here in the city and attend the National Youth Festival. Later in the day, the Prime Minister will launch the MTHL project.
10: 50 IST, January 12th 2024
MTHL Inauguration LIVE Updates: The country's longest sea bridge is expected to spark the Navi Mumbai property markets as the connectivity and further infrastructure development is likely to result in surge in real estate activity, demand and prices, according to reports.
10: 22 IST, January 12th 2024
Mumbai Sea Bridge LIVE Updates: Ahead of the inauguration of India's longest sea bridge, Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, on January 12, the metropolitan commissioner of Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), Sanjay Mukherjee, on Thursday said the steel used for the construction of the bridge is 17 times that of the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris.
10: 05 IST, January 12th 2024
Atal Setu Inauguration LIVE Updates: The operations of India's longest sea brige is set to commence today, January 12, after its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), spanning around 21.8-kilometre, will connect South Mumbai to Navi Mumbai (between Sewri and Nhava Sheva), cutting down the travel time from the current two hours to just around 15-20 minutes, according to Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), responsible for construction of the sea bridge.
9: 31 IST, January 12th 2024
MMRDA stated that the project has been completed with a strong focus on sustainability and showcases responsible engineering. “Atal Setu has been carefully finished without causing any environmental imbalance. Using advanced technology, the bridge minimises vibrations and impact on nearby areas by using Reverse Circulation Drilling for the first time in India,” MMRDA said.
8: 56 IST, January 12th 2024
- With time-saving, the sea bridge will save fuel to the tune of 10 million litres per year, according to an official data.
- MTHL will cut down the South to Navi Mumbai journey from the current two hours to just around 15-20 minutes.
- The functional MTHL will reduce CO2 levels massively, around 25,680 tonnes annually.
8: 20 IST, January 12th 2024
Atal Setu LIVE Updates: The bridge has used an orthotropic steel deck, noise silencers, sound barriers, and an earthquake resistance system. MMRDA deployed Reverse Circulation Rigs to cause minimal vibrations and impact on neighbouring areas.
8: 28 IST, January 12th 2024
MTHL Inauguration LIVE Update: Ahead of MTHL launch, the Mumbai Police has said the maximum speed limit for four-wheelers on the sea bridge will be 100 kilometres per hour. Further, motorbikes, autorickshaws and tractors will be prohibited on the sea bridge.
8: 28 IST, January 12th 2024
MTHL Inauguration LIVE Update: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), India's longest sea bridge, today, January 12.
