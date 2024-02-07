English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 12:07 IST

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani and family arrive in Ayodhya to attend Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha ceremony

Antilia, the Ambani residence, was also decorated as the Nation geared up to welcome Lord Shri Ram.

Digital Desk
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inaugration
Mukesh Ambani & Nita Ambani | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The grand consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is being held today and the Ambani family arrived in the holy city early in the morning. Reliance Industries chairperson Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani, founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, along with their family arrived in Ayodhya to attend the Pran Pratistha ceremony of Ram Lalla. Antilia, the Ambani residence, was also decorated as the Nation geared up to welcome Lord Shri Ram. 

"It is a historic day," said Nita Ambani. "Lord Ram is arriving today, January 22 will be Ram Diwali for the entire country," Mukesh Ambani said.

Advertisement

Isha Ambani and her husband Anand Piramal too arrived at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya to attend the Ram Temple Pranpratishtha ceremony. Isha Ambani said, "Today is one of the most sacred days for us. I am overjoyed to be here." "Jai Sri Ram!" Anand Piramal chanted.
 

Advertisement

The ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony will begin at 12.20 PM. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the rituals, following which the shrine will be opened for the public a day later. Later in the day, he will address a gathering of more than 7,000 people, including seers and prominent personalities, at the venue. 

 

Advertisement

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 12:02 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

32 minutes ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

33 minutes ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

34 minutes ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

43 minutes ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

5 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

20 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

21 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

21 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

21 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

21 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Iran vs Qatar live streaming: How to watch AFC Asian Cup 2024?

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  2. West Bengal: Class 1 Student Killed, Dumped in Pond For School Holiday

    India News12 minutes ago

  3. Injustice Meted Out to Ayodhya, Mathura and Kashi For Centuries: Yogi

    Politics News13 minutes ago

  4. PM Modi Exposes 'Ghulami' Mindset of Cong In Rajya Sabha | Full Speech

    Videos16 minutes ago

  5. German union IG Metall agrees to job cuts at Ford's plant

    Business News19 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement