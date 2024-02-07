Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 12:07 IST
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani and family arrive in Ayodhya to attend Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha ceremony
Antilia, the Ambani residence, was also decorated as the Nation geared up to welcome Lord Shri Ram.
- India
- 2 min read
Advertisement
The grand consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is being held today and the Ambani family arrived in the holy city early in the morning. Reliance Industries chairperson Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani, founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, along with their family arrived in Ayodhya to attend the Pran Pratistha ceremony of Ram Lalla. Antilia, the Ambani residence, was also decorated as the Nation geared up to welcome Lord Shri Ram.
"It is a historic day," said Nita Ambani. "Lord Ram is arriving today, January 22 will be Ram Diwali for the entire country," Mukesh Ambani said.
Advertisement
Isha Ambani and her husband Anand Piramal too arrived at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya to attend the Ram Temple Pranpratishtha ceremony. Isha Ambani said, "Today is one of the most sacred days for us. I am overjoyed to be here." "Jai Sri Ram!" Anand Piramal chanted.
Advertisement
The ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony will begin at 12.20 PM. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the rituals, following which the shrine will be opened for the public a day later. Later in the day, he will address a gathering of more than 7,000 people, including seers and prominent personalities, at the venue.
Advertisement
Published January 22nd, 2024 at 12:02 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.