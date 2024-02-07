4 Dead, 8 Injured in Multi-Vehicle Collision in Tamil Nadu | VIDEO

The visuals showed a speeding truck ramming into another truck, which led to crashing a car caught between the two vehicles. | Image: X

Advertisement

Dharmapuri: At least four people died whereas eight others sustained injuries in a multi-vehicle collision on Thoppur Ghat Road in Tamil Nadu’s Dharmapuri district. The incident was caught on CCTV. The visuals showed a speeding truck ramming into another truck, which led to crashing a car caught between the two vehicles.

Following the chaos, another vehicle also lost control and fell off the bridge.

The footage also showed that one of the trucks caught fire after the collision.

Advertisement

The accident was notified to the fire brigade and assistance reached the site and brought the blaze under control.

Following the accident, Dharmapuri DMK MP Senthil Kumar highlighted his demand to complete the pending elevated National Highway works to prevent such incidents.

Advertisement

“More the reason why we are insisting on the speedy implementation of the sanctioned elevated highway at Thoppur Ghat section in Dharmapuri," he said.

(With agencies' input)