Multiple Technical Leads, Limited Human Intelligence Complicate Rajouri-Poonch Anti-Terror Operations

New Delhi: Security forces operating in Jammu and Kashmir's Pir-Panjal face a major challenge as despite regular technical signatures hinting at movement of terrorists, forces are yet to get breakthrough in twin districts of Jammu. Officials involved in the operations are concerned about the lack of human intelligence from these areas.

Officials informed Republic that ongoing anti-terror operations in Rajouri's Dori Mal forests have entered the 18th day and except for two days, forces have intercepted technical signatures daily, hinting at the terrorists' presence in the area.

"Regular movement of terrorists is indicated by technical signatures shared by the Indian Army, J&K Police, and Intelligence agencies but forces have scanned the entire area without finding anything concrete. Human intelligence inputs are almost zero to corroborate the technical signatures intercepted in the area," he added.

Forces have faced a similar situation during operations in Poonch district of Jammu where technical signatures hinted at the presence of terrorists, but inputs couldn't be corroborated after intensive searches for days in the dense forests of Dera Ki Gali and Surankot.

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Anti-terror operation launched in Rajouri's Dori Mal forests on May 23 began when terrorists opened fire on the Special Forces of the Indian Army followed by two other exchanges of fire in the first week.

During the three-week operation, security forces busted two terrorist hideouts, including a well-built underground hideout that the Indian Army blew up using explosives.

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