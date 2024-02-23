Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 16:44 IST

Mumbai: 3 Nurses Booked for Taping Newborn Baby's in Maternity Home

When a nurse was confronted about the alleged taping of a newborn baby's mouth at a BMC-run maternity home, she claimed it was a "common practice."

Digital Desk
A case has been booked against three Mumbai nurses for the alleged taping of a newborn baby's mouth.
A case has been booked against three Mumbai nurses for the alleged taping of a newborn baby's mouth. | Image:Freepik/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
MUMBAI: Three nurses at a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) run maternity home in Mumbai's Bhandup were booked on Thursday, February 22, for allegedly taping a newborn baby's mouth shut. The three nurses were booked in a case brought by Priya Kamble, a homemaker from Badlapur who delivered her son at the Savitribai Phule Hospital on May 20, 2023. As per local reports, Kamble was discharged three days later and told to return in case her baby developed any health problems.

On May 26, she returned with her son as he displayed symptoms of jaundice for which he was admitted to the hospital's neonatal intensive care unit. It was here that the unfortunate taping incident came to light. 

A “common practice”

Upon returning to her hospital to check up on her son on June 2, Kamble allegedly found that her son's mouth was taped up and there were rashes all over his body. Upon inquiring about the same from a nurse, she was informed that the tape had been applied as her son would not stop crying.

Another nurse approached by Kamble and her family allegedly told her to not make a big issue out of the tape incident as it was a “common practice” in neonatal intensive care units. 

Concerned and outraged, Kamble took the help of her family to reach out to a former ex-corporator by the name of Jagruit Patel. With the help of Patel, Kamble and her family managed to have the child discharged from the hospital, with the toddler reportedly being taken to the Agarwal Hospital soon thereafter. 

Later, Kamble and her family registered a complaint regarding this matter at a local police station but no action was allegedly taken on the matter up until recently when the Kamble family lawyer lodged a complaint with the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC). 

Subsequently, the MSHRC issued summons to the local police authorities and the BMC. Then, on Thursday, the police booked a case against three nurses at the Savitribai Phule Hospital. 

Published February 23rd, 2024 at 16:42 IST

