Mumbai: Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday announced that the first section of the Mumbai-Ahemdabad high-speed train corridor will be operational from July-August 2026 between Surat and Bilimora.

Talking to news agency ANI, the minister shared details about the 21-km long and 40-feet wide tunnel being built which is a part of the Bullet Train corridor.

Viashnaw said that almost 7-km section of this tunnel will be undersea and the deepest point being 56 metres in Virkholi

Once ready, these trains will be able to move at a speed of 320km/hr inside the tunnel and will have two lines- one moving up and one down.

In Mumbai, the railways have begun the work with digging at four locations to construct a '21-kilometre-long tunnel.'

The work is currently under progress at Vikhroli, Thane, Sawli near Ghansoli, all of which are entry points to the underground rail tunnel.

The minister conducted the first remote-controlled blasting for tunnel digging work at the Vikhroli shaft, marking the beginning of tunnel boring operations.

Speaking to reporters he said that till the time Uddhav Thackeray was the Chief Minister of Maharashtra ,he refused to pass the project, but under Eknath Shinde, the governemnt gave a go-ahead.

Vaishnaw further added, "To speed up the process, some innovations have been made. Work is going on simultaneously from four directions... This is India's first high-speed corridor project... Our biggest aim in this project is to understand the complexity and the capability of its design... The first section of this high-speed train will open in JulyAugust 2026 between Surat and Bilimora. The Shinkansen system is being installed in the high-speed railway project. It is one of the safest systems in the world..."

