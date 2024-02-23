English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 14:56 IST

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train: 7km Stretch of Corridor Undersea, Deepest Point at 56 metres

Once ready, these trains will be able to move at a speed of 320km/hr inside the tunnel and will have two lines- one moving up and one down.

Digital Desk
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Undersea tunnel
Image used for representational purpose only. | Image:Social media
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Mumbai: Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday announced that the first section of the Mumbai-Ahemdabad high-speed train corridor will be operational from July-August 2026 between Surat and Bilimora.

Talking to news agency ANI, the minister shared details about the 21-km long and 40-feet wide tunnel being built which is a part of the Bullet Train corridor.

Advertisement

Viashnaw said that almost 7-km section of this tunnel will be undersea and the deepest point being 56 metres in Virkholi

Once ready, these trains will be able to move at a speed of 320km/hr inside the tunnel and will have two lines- one moving up and one down.

Advertisement

In Mumbai, the railways have begun the work with digging at four locations to construct a '21-kilometre-long tunnel.'

The work is currently under progress at Vikhroli, Thane, Sawli near Ghansoli, all of which are entry points to the underground rail tunnel.

Advertisement

The minister conducted the first remote-controlled blasting for tunnel digging work at the Vikhroli shaft, marking the beginning of tunnel boring operations.

Speaking to reporters he said that till the time Uddhav Thackeray was the Chief Minister of Maharashtra ,he refused to pass the project, but under Eknath Shinde, the governemnt gave a go-ahead. 

Advertisement

Vaishnaw further added, "To speed up the process, some innovations have been made. Work is going on simultaneously from four directions... This is India's first high-speed corridor project... Our biggest aim in this project is to understand the complexity and the capability of its design... The first section of this high-speed train will open in JulyAugust 2026 between Surat and Bilimora. The Shinkansen system is being installed in the high-speed railway project. It is one of the safest systems in the world..."
 

Advertisement

Published February 23rd, 2024 at 14:55 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Hits The Gym

an hour ago
Rakul & Jackky Wedding

Rakul's Wedding Video

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Wraps Up Jigra Shoot

an hour ago
WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony to see Bollywood heroes perform

Celebs Prepare For WPL

an hour ago
The Debate

Republic defeats Mamata

16 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Flaunts Her Style

18 hours ago
Kiara Advani

Kiara Flaunts Her Style

18 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma At Gym

18 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka-Ankit Spotted

18 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika At MFW

18 hours ago
Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday

Aditya-Ananya Airport

18 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Shorts

18 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Greets Fans

18 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

18 hours ago
Madhur Bhandarkar And Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Back On Sets

19 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth-Varun Spotted

19 hours ago
Finland FM

Finland FM Elina Valtonen

19 hours ago
austrian labour ministers

Austrian Labour Minister

19 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. IND vs ENG: Gavaskar goes comical in commentary box

    Sports 3 minutes ago

  2. BREAKING: India's First Bullet Train To Launch By 2026, Speed 320 kmph

    India News7 minutes ago

  3. Shamima Begum Loses Appeal Against Removal of British Citizenship

    World8 minutes ago

  4. 'Won't Forget Insult of UP's Youth': PM Modi Hits Back at Rahul | LIVE

    India News10 minutes ago

  5. Janhvi Kapoor Regrets Studying Acting In Los Angeles - Here's Why

    Entertainment13 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo