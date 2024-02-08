English
Updated January 17th, 2024 at 12:02 IST

Flyer's toilet nightmare: Passenger Stuck in Loo for Over an Hour on Bengaluru-bound SpiceJet Flight

The incident unfolded on Flight SG-268, which took off from Mumbai airport at 2 am on Tuesday

Srinwanti Das
SpiceJet
A passenger aboard a SpiceJet flight from Mumbai to Bengaluru got stuck inside the aircraft lavatory for almost 100 minutes | Image:PTI
Bengaluru: Amid distressing news of passengers being stranded at airports due to bad weather conditions, news has now emerged that on Tuesday, a passenger aboard a SpiceJet flight from Mumbai to Bengaluru got stuck inside the aircraft lavatory for almost 100 minutes, almost the entire duration of the trip, due to a malfunctioning door lock. The incident unfolded on Flight SG-268, which took off from Mumbai airport at 2 am on Tuesday, originally scheduled to depart from Mumbai airport at 10:55 pm on Monday. 

The passenger was later rescued after engineers at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport broke open the loo door. It landed at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru at 3:42 am on Tuesday.

The passenger, seated in 14D, went to use the toilet shortly after takeoff. However, a malfunction in the toilet door left him trapped inside. The identity of the distressed passenger has not been immediately disclosed.

However, a spokesperson on behalf of SpiceJet said, “Throughout the course of the journey, our crew provided assistance and guidance to the passenger. Upon arrival, an engineer opened the lavatory door, and the passenger received immediate medical support.”

Published January 17th, 2024 at 12:02 IST

