Mumbai-Bound Flight Returns To Delhi After Takeoff, IndiGo Issues Clarification

New Delhi: Panic gripped Indira Gandhi International Airport when a Mumbai-bound IndiGo flight returned to Delhi on Friday morning, February 9, just after take off.

After take off from the Delhi airport, IndiGo flight 6E 449 returned to the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA). While specific details could not be immediately ascertained, the airlines said that the flight was landed back as a precaution due to a "momentary foul smell".

In a statement, IndiGo said there was a "momentary foul smell" and the pilot following standard operating procedures landed back in Delhi as a precaution.

Another flight was arranged for the passengers said the airlines. "An alternate aircraft was arranged for the passengers. We deeply regret the inconvenience caused to all the passengers," said IndiGo.

