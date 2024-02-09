English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 9th, 2024 at 10:02 IST

Mumbai-Bound Flight Returns To Delhi After Takeoff, IndiGo Issues Clarification

IndiGo flight 6E 449 landed back at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport after takeoff.

Digital Desk
Mumbai bound flight lands in delhi after take off
Representative | Image:@indigo6e-X
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Panic gripped Indira Gandhi International Airport when a Mumbai-bound IndiGo flight returned to Delhi on Friday morning, February 9, just after take off. 

After take off from the Delhi airport, IndiGo flight 6E 449 returned to the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA). While specific details could not be immediately ascertained, the airlines said that the flight was landed back  as a precaution due to a "momentary foul smell".

Advertisement

In a statement, IndiGo said there was a "momentary foul smell" and the pilot following standard operating procedures landed back in Delhi as a precaution.

Another flight was arranged for the passengers said the airlines. "An alternate aircraft was arranged for the passengers. We deeply regret the inconvenience caused to all the passengers," said IndiGo. 

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement

Published February 9th, 2024 at 10:02 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha On Kiss Day

30 minutes ago
Kajol

Kajol's Day Out

34 minutes ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Flaunts Her Style

40 minutes ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Go For Vacation

Sid-Kiara Vacation

40 minutes ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Dastur's OOTD

43 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Comfy Outfit

an hour ago
Armaan Mallik

Armaan Caught On Cam

5 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo Ups Her Fashion Game

5 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid-Mira Snapped

5 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Black

5 hours ago
Mark Ruffalo

Mark Thanks Jennifer

5 hours ago
Shweta Tiwari

Shweta In Red Saree

5 hours ago
Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

20 hours ago
Anita Hassanandani Reddy

Anita At Her Stylist Best

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti BTS Song Video

20 hours ago
Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Slays Pantsuit

20 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Rocks Jacket Look

20 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Turns Heads

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Book Fair 2024: Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory | List of Roads to

    India News14 minutes ago

  2. Delhi’s Minimum Temperature Settles Below Normal at 6.8 Degree Celsius

    India News15 minutes ago

  3. Lift and Escalators Bill Introduced in Uttar Pradesh Assembly

    India News18 minutes ago

  4. Amazon directs consumers to higher-priced items: Lawsuit

    Business News24 minutes ago

  5. Narasimha Rao's Village Erupts in Joy as Govt Announces Bharat Ratna

    Info24 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement