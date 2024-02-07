Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 21:21 IST

Mumbai: Civic Budget Proposes Transport, Commerce Hub at Esrtwhile Octroi Nakas in Dahisar, Mankhurd

To reduce traffic in Mumbai, the civic budget has proposed a transportation and commercial hub at the erstwhile octroi naka sites in Dahisar, Mankhurd.

Mumbai-Pune Expressway Traffic Jam
Mumbai: Civic Budget Proposes Transport, Commerce Hub at Esrtwhile Octroi Nakas in Dahisar, Mankhurd | Image:Instagram
To reduce traffic congestion in Mumbai, the civic budget has proposed a transportation and commercial center at the erstwhile octroi naka sites in Dahisar and Mankhurd.

Civic Commissioner I S Chahal said that In order to ensure that intercity and/or interstate buses terminate at the city's entry point and to lessen traffic congestion in Mumbai, the proposal's primary goal is to provide an integrated bus terminus and integrate it with the city's other transportation modes, such as BEST, Metro, and paratransit systems

At each of the five toll nakas, a traffic survey has been conducted to find out how many buses arrive and depart from Mumbai each day.

“It has been decided that the projects shall be funded by BMC,” said Chahal. 

He said that in addition to the transportation hub, "compatible development like commercial/office spaces, retail spaces, transit hotel, convention center, and exhibition center at these locations" has been proposed to fully utilize the plot.

“This would generate revenue and make the project sustainable,” he added.
 

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 21:21 IST

