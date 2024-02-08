Updated January 16th, 2024 at 15:15 IST
Mumbai: Dead Mouse Discovered in Dal Makhani Ordered from BBQ Nation, Customer Undergoes Treatment
Rajeev discovered the dead rat in his Dal Makhani as he was eating after placing an order for a vegetarian meal that featured the dish.
A dead mouse was discovered in the vegetarian dinner that Prayagraj resident Rajeev Shukla had ordered from BBQ Nation in Worli, Mumbai.
Rajeev had to spend 75 hours in the hospital after the incident because of health issues.
I Rajeev shukla from prayagraj visited Mumbai, on 8th jan'24 night ordered veg meal box from BARBEQUE NATION, worli outlet that contained a dead mouse,hospitalised for 75+ hours.complaint has not been lodged at nagpada police not filing my FIR yet.
Please help 8285727949 pic.twitter.com/q3vWGfJyaY
— rajeev shukla (@shukraj) January 15, 2024
He moved quickly, bringing a complaint to Nagpada Police Station against the Barbeque Nation owner, manager, and chef.
But as of right now, no First Information Report (FIR) has been submitted regarding the matter.
The administration has not yet taken firm action against the establishment, despite the seriousness of the accusation.
Published January 16th, 2024 at 15:15 IST
