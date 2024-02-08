Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 15:15 IST

Mumbai: Dead Mouse Discovered in Dal Makhani Ordered from BBQ Nation, Customer Undergoes Treatment

Rajeev discovered the dead rat in his Dal Makhani as he was eating after placing an order for a vegetarian meal that featured the dish.

Digital Desk
Dead Mouse
Dead Mouse Discovered from Dal Makhani Ordered from BBQ Nation in Mumbai | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

A dead mouse was discovered in the vegetarian dinner that Prayagraj resident Rajeev Shukla had ordered from BBQ Nation in Worli, Mumbai.

Rajeev discovered the dead rat in his Dal Makhani as he was eating after placing an order for a vegetarian meal that featured the dish. 

Advertisement

Rajeev had to spend 75 hours in the hospital after the incident because of health issues. 

I Rajeev shukla from prayagraj visited Mumbai, on 8th jan'24 night ordered veg meal box from BARBEQUE NATION, worli outlet that contained a dead mouse,hospitalised for 75+ hours.complaint has not been lodged at nagpada police not filing my FIR yet. 
Please help 8285727949 pic.twitter.com/q3vWGfJyaY

— rajeev shukla (@shukraj) January 15, 2024

He moved quickly, bringing a complaint to Nagpada Police Station against the Barbeque Nation owner, manager, and chef. 

But as of right now, no First Information Report (FIR) has been submitted regarding the matter. 

Advertisement

The administration has not yet taken firm action against the establishment, despite the seriousness of the accusation.

Advertisement

Published January 16th, 2024 at 15:15 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

an hour ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

an hour ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

4 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

4 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

4 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

7 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

7 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

7 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

11 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment19 minutes ago

  2. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment24 minutes ago

  3. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World25 minutes ago

  4. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment29 minutes ago

  5. Ranbir To Lose His Signature Baritone Voice For Ramayan Role?

    Entertainment29 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement