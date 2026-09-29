Mumbai East-West In 15 Minutes: Dy CM Eknath Shinde Unveils Mega Infra Roadmap, Airport Expansion Plan

New Delhi: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has laid out an ambitious infrastructure and urban-development roadmap for Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), promising faster connectivity, expanded airport capacity, new economic hubs, large-scale housing and projects aimed at reducing pressure on the island city.

Speaking at the Republic Summit 2026 in Mumbai, Shinde said the government’s vision of “Mumbai Rising” goes beyond skyscrapers and major construction projects, arguing that infrastructure development must ultimately improve the everyday lives of Mumbaikars.

A major highlight of his address was the Thane-Borivali Twin Tunnel, which he said would bring the journey between the two areas down to around 15 minutes.

Mumbai East-West In 15 Minutes

Shinde said the Thane-Borivali tunnel project would be a “game changer” for connectivity across the MMR.

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“From Thane to Borivali, from Borivali to Thane, Twin Tunnel... in just 15 minutes, we will reach there,” he said.

The official MMRDA project details also state that the existing 23-km journey between Thane and Borivali through Ghodbunder Road can take around 1 to 1.5 hours, while the twin-tube tunnel is expected to reduce the travel time to 15 minutes once operational. The project involves two road tunnels beneath the Sanjay Gandhi National Park.

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Shinde linked the project to his broader vision of integrating Mumbai with the surrounding satellite cities rather than treating the city as an isolated urban centre.

He also highlighted the Airoli-Katai Naka corridor and connectivity between Navi Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli and Badlapur, saying the objective was to build a seamless, multi-modal network across the region.

‘Projects Used To Be Stuck In Files, Now They’re On Ground’

Shinde presented the pace of infrastructure execution as a key difference in the government's approach to Mumbai's development.

Referring to the infrastructure projects initiated during his tenure as Maharashtra Chief Minister and the subsequent period, he said projects that previously remained stuck in files were now being implemented on the ground.

“Now, with speed, in Mumbai and Maharashtra MMR, the infra project that has started... it started very fast,” Shinde said.

He cited multiple projects, including the coastal road network, the Thane-Borivali tunnel, the Goregaon Link Road, the Shivdi-Worli connector and the underground Orange Gate-Marine Drive corridor.

The Thane-Borivali project is currently under construction, with MMRDA reporting tunnelling work from the Thane side and physical progress of 13.73% as of August 2026.

Mega Expansion Plan For Mumbai Airport

Shinde also outlined an airport expansion plan as part of the wider MMR connectivity push.

He said the new Navi Mumbai International Airport would help reduce the load on Mumbai's existing airport, while Mumbai airport's capacity would be increased by 2032.

According to Shinde, the expansion would create capacity for an additional six crore passengers.

He also connected the airport network with road infrastructure, including Atal Setu and the wider MMR road network, arguing that improved connectivity would allow passengers and businesses to move more efficiently across Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai.

‘Teesri Mumbai Bana Rahe Hain Hum’

Shinde's vision extends beyond central Mumbai, with the government seeking to create new economic centres across the MMR.

He said the objective was to develop satellite cities as self-reliant economic hubs and reduce the concentration of economic activity in Mumbai.

“When we talk about Mumbai Rising, our vision is not limited to Mumbai. Our vision is an MMR region that competes with the world's largest economic centres,” he said.

The plan, according to Shinde, is to combine high-speed connectivity with modern infrastructure, employment opportunities and improved living conditions.

He said new business and employment centres would help take pressure off Mumbai while allowing surrounding cities to develop as independent economic centres.

30 Lakh Homes Across Mumbai And MMR

Housing formed another major part of Shinde's Mumbai roadmap.

He has separately announced a plan for around 30 lakh homes across Mumbai and the MMR over the next 15 to 20 years, with cluster redevelopment expected to play a major role. The plan extends beyond Mumbai to areas including Thane, Mira-Bhayandar, Bhiwandi, Kalyan-Dombivli and Ulhasnagar.

At the summit, Shinde framed housing and connectivity as interconnected components of urban development.

He argued that development cannot simply mean faster travel to work, but must also give residents more time with their families.

“The real meaning of development is not just reaching the office, but spending time with your children and family after work,” he said.

Mumbai Rising Is More Than Skyscrapers

Shinde said the government's definition of “Mumbai Rising” includes shorter travel times, lower fuel consumption, reduced pollution and better connectivity.

“Fuel saving should be there, pollution should be reduced, better connectivity should be there, lifestyle should be world class — all this should be there,” he said.

He also described Maharashtra as an industry-friendly state, pointing to its manpower, infrastructure, connectivity and financial-services ecosystem as factors that could attract investment.

From Atal Setu To A Seamless MMR

The Deputy Chief Minister also highlighted Atal Setu as an example of how new infrastructure could reshape travel across the metropolitan region.

He said the bridge had substantially shortened the journey between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai and improved access to the airport.

Shinde said the government was working towards connecting different parts of the MMR through a combination of roads, tunnels, bridges, metro lines and airports.

His broader pitch was that Mumbai's future growth would depend on treating the entire metropolitan region as one interconnected economic zone.

‘Mumbai Is India’s Job Engine’

Shinde described Mumbai as more than a city, calling it the “heartbeat” of the aspirations of millions of Indians.

He said Maharashtra's economic strength would remain central to India's growth ambitions and cited the state's position in areas including GDP, startups, exports and foreign direct investment.

He also said Maharashtra's economy had a growth rate of 7.9% and set out a target of a $1 trillion state economy.

Shinde further cited a potential of $1.5 trillion for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, saying the government's objective was to build an economic centre capable of competing with major global cities.

Infrastructure, Environment And Quality Of Life

Shinde also touched upon the environmental dimension of Mumbai's infrastructure expansion.

Referring to Atal Setu and flamingos, he said the bird population had not declined because of the project and claimed that the numbers had instead increased.

He also spoke about plans to improve Mumbai's environment and said the city's sea would eventually appear cleaner.

“Mumbai's sea will not be black, it will look blue,” Shinde said.

He also spoke about creating a large, world-class central park in Mumbai and stressed the need to balance development with environmental considerations.

His remarks came as he presented “Mumbai Rising” as a development model focused not only on infrastructure creation but also on mobility, housing, employment, environment and quality of life.