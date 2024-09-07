Published 10:56 IST, September 7th 2024
Speeding BMW Hits Ganpati Devotees In Mumbai; 1 Killed, Another Critical
Speeding BMW struck two individuals, resulting in one death and one person in critical condition in Mumbai's Mulund area on the wee hours of Friday morning.
- India News
Reported by: Digital Desk
Speeding BMW Hits Ganpati Devotees In Mumbai; 1 Killed, Another Critical | Image: PTI (Representational Image)
10:51 IST, September 7th 2024