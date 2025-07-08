Mumbai Language Row: Avoid These Routes As MNS Protests Slow Down Maharashtra Capital

Mumbai Language Row: Amid escalated tensions on the roads of Mumbai following the language row, rallies organised by the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) in several busy areas have caused traffic jams and chaos, sparking safety concerns in several areas. Commuters have flagged problems as the roads are either slowed down or completely blocked due to rallies and public gatherings. Some of the key spots, including Mira-Bhayandar and Thane, have an increased police presence and traffic delays.

Here are the routes that you should avoid until a traffic advisory is issued:

Mira-Bhayandar

If you are travelling from Balaji Road to Mira Road Station, crowd congestion and road closures are highly likely.

Further, around the Mira Road East and Shanti Park Area, and between the Golden Nest and GCC Club, it is likely to have traffic buildup due to re-routed vehicles.

Thane City & Ghodbunder Road

Avoid these routes as they are a common protest route. Traffic slowdown is also expected around the Eastern Express Highway entry point due to traffic diversion from protest areas.

Around Central and South Mumbai

Avoid taking the route of Lala Lajpat Rai Marg, near SVP stadium, as the roads may be blocked. Moreover, if possible, bypass the route of going from Dadar to Shivaji Park Corridor, with diversions underway due to the protest.