Mumbai: A 23-year-old man, accused of murdering an auto-rickshaw driver, confessed to the cops about another killing that he committed last year. The initial arrest on January 12 involved the accused and two others for strangling an auto-rickshaw driver and dumping his body in the Mithi river in Kurla. The motive, according to initial police reports, was suspected adultery with the main accused's wife.

Upon questioning, one of the associates, also an auto-rickshaw driver from Govandi, revealed involvement in a murder case from October the previous year. The victim, a 24-year-old man, was killed due to a financial dispute, and the body was dumped in a drain in Navi Mumbai. The police recovered two homemade pistols and knives from the accused.

According to police officials, a new murder case has now been registered, and an investigation is underway.

(With PTI inputs)