English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 1st, 2024 at 11:35 IST

Mumbai Man Admits Double Murder After Arrest for Killing Auto Driver Suspected of Adultery

The motive for the man’s second murder, as per police officials, was suspected adultery.

Digital Desk
Generic representational image of man being arrested.
Image for representational purposes only. | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Mumbai: A 23-year-old man, accused of murdering an auto-rickshaw driver, confessed to the cops about another killing that he committed last year. The initial arrest on January 12 involved the accused and two others for strangling an auto-rickshaw driver and dumping his body in the Mithi river in Kurla. The motive, according to initial police reports, was suspected adultery with the main accused's wife.

Upon questioning, one of the associates, also an auto-rickshaw driver from Govandi, revealed involvement in a murder case from October the previous year. The victim, a 24-year-old man, was killed due to a financial dispute, and the body was dumped in a drain in Navi Mumbai. The police recovered two homemade pistols and knives from the accused.

Advertisement

According to police officials, a new murder case has now been registered, and an investigation is underway. 

 

(With PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 1st, 2024 at 11:35 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

11 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

12 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

12 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

12 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

12 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

14 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

18 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

18 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

18 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

18 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

18 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

20 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

21 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

21 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

21 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE: K’taka Cong to Hold ‘Chalo Delhi’ Protest at Jantar Mantar Today

    India News33 minutes ago

  2. How to Challenge JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Answer Key? Step-by-Step Guide

    Education34 minutes ago

  3. Banking on loans? Experts advise rate comparison

    Business News35 minutes ago

  4. Aamir Khan Auditioned For THIS Role In Laapataa Ladies

    Entertainment40 minutes ago

  5. ED Raids Premises Linked to Uttarakhand Cong Leader Harak Singh Rawat

    India News43 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement