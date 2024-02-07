Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 08:51 IST
Mumbai: Massive Fire Erupts After Cylinder Blast In Siddharth Colony, 9 Injured
As many as nine people suffered injuries after a massive fire erupted in a house in Siddharth Colony located in the Chembur area of Mumbai.
Ronit Singh
- India
- 1 min read
Mumbai: Massive Fire Engulfs House In Siddharth Colony, 9 Injured | Image:Representative
Mumbai: As many as nine people suffered injuries after a massive fire erupted in a house in Siddharth Colony located in the Chembur area of Mumbai due to a cylinder blast on Thursday night, said Fire Department officials on Friday. The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital and the blaze was doused by the Fire Department.
This is breaking story. More details to follow.
Published February 2nd, 2024 at 08:51 IST
