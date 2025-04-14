Mumbai Metro Milestone: Yellow Line 2B 5.5 km Stretch All Set, Travel From Chembur to Andheri In Just 20 Minutes Very Soon

Updated April 14th 2025, 10:36 IST
Mumbai: In a major boost to Mumbai’s public transportation, the much-anticipated Yellow Line 2B of the Mumbai Metro has hit a big milestone. A 5.5-km stretch between Diamond Garden in Chembur and Mandale in Mankhurd has been successfully live-charged, setting the stage for the first trial runs to begin on April 16. This date coincides with the 172nd anniversary of India’s first train journey that started from Mumbai.
Once the full stretch of 18.2 km is operational reportedly by December 2026, the Yellow Line 2B will make East-West connectivity easier by reducing travel time between Chembur and Andheri to just 20 minutes, in a big relief for the commuters who currently battle long traffic snarls on this route.
This will be the first metro line to launch in Mumbai's eastern suburbs since Metro Line 1, which connected Ghatkopar to Versova a decade ago. Stretching across 18.2 km from Diamond Garden in Chembur to DN Nagar in Andheri, the Yellow Line 2B will connect 14 stations by intersecting with the Mumbai Monorail at Chembur.
Despite initial delays due to rebidding of tenders, the project has picked up pace recently with trial runs being planned ahead of scheduled beginning of the operations. The first phase will see five key stations - Diamond Garden, Shivaji Chowk, BSNL Metro, Mankhurd, and Mandale.
As per reports, this line will deploy modern six-coach trains manufactured by Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML), featuring energy-efficient braking systems, all-steel integral coaches, mobile charging points, IP-based announcements, advanced surveillance, and even bicycle-friendly spaces.
