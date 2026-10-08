Nitin Gadkari’s Bike Taxi Push Gets Further Momentum as Maharashtra Notifies Transition Timeline from Petrol Bikes to EV bikes

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Transport Department has issued directions to all RTOs across the State and aggregators holding provisional bike-taxi licences, allowing a phased transition period for bike-taxi fleets to move to 100% electric vehicles from existing Petrol Vehicles.

The decision comes as Hon’ble Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari has called on states to allow bike taxis and highlighted their potential to create livelihood opportunities for around 8 crore people.

In a communication dated October 1st, the Maharashtra Transport Department approved a nine-month transition period in two phases, an initial six months followed by a further three-month extension, for aggregators applying under the Maharashtra Bike Taxi Rules, 2025, or those granted provisional licences, to achieve 100% electric-bike inclusion in their fleets.

The phased timeline is significant for the wider bike-taxi ecosystem. While the fleet requirement is administered through aggregators, the additional transition period also gives participating drivers more time to prepare for the move towards electric vehicles and participate in a regulated bike-taxi ecosystem without an immediate transition burden.

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The development comes at a time when the employment potential of bike taxis is also receiving greater national attention. Shri Nitin Gadkari recently urged states to permit private two-wheelers to operate as bike taxis, saying the move could create livelihood opportunities for around 8 crore people, particularly by providing an additional source of income.

A Bike Taxi Association spokesperson said: “We appreciate the leadership of Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis and Hon’ble Transport Minister Shri Pratap Sarnaik in taking a practical and forward-looking approach to the implementation of Maharashtra’s bike-taxi framework. The decision to provide a phased transition period towards 100% electric fleets recognises the realities of implementation while keeping the State’s clean-mobility objectives firmly in place.”

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“The livelihood potential of this sector is equally important. Hon’ble Union Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari has highlighted that bike taxis could create employment and livelihood opportunities for around 8 crore people across the country. Maharashtra has the opportunity to translate that potential into real earning opportunities for Lacs of drivers across its cities, while also giving commuters an affordable and convenient mobility option.”

“Bike taxis can complement Metro, buses, autos and cabs by serving short-distance and first- and last-mile journeys. A clear and operational framework can therefore deliver a dual benefit better mobility for commuters and additional income opportunities for drivers.”

For cities such as Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur and Nashik, bike taxis can support short-distance travel and connections to Metro stations, railway stations, bus stops, colleges and employment hubs. At the same time, they can provide flexible earning opportunities for individuals who want to supplement household income using an existing two-wheeler.