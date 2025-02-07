NCB Recover Drugs Worth Rs 200 Crore, Cracks International Links; 4 Held

Mumbai: Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau arrested four people while taking action in a case and also recovered different types of drugs from those four accused, whose total value is said to be around 200 crores rupees.

NCB sources said that in this case 11.540 kg of high quality cocaine, 4.9 kg of hybrid strain hydroponic weed/ganja, 200 packets (5.5 kg) of cannabis were seized and 4 people were arrested.

NCB official further said that during the seizure of 200 grams of cocaine in the month of January, 2025, when the investigation was further carried forward, many information was received on the basis of which the NCB Mumbai team started taking further action.

The NCB traced the source of the smuggling through technical and human intelligence and recovered 11.540 kg of very high-quality cocaine, 4.9 kg of hybrid strain hydroponic weed/ganja and 200 packets (5.5 kg) of cannabis gummies and Rs 1,60,000 cash from Navi Mumbai on January 31.

The initial recovery from an international courier agency in Mumbai was a parcel that was to be sent to Australia. As the NCB probed further, it found that more consignments were hidden in Navi Mumbai.

Investigation conducted so far has revealed that the syndicate is being operated by a group of people living abroad and some quantity of the contraband seized was brought to Mumbai from the US and was being sent to multiple receivers in India and abroad through courier/small cargo services and human carriers.

Investigation also revealed that the people involved in the case were unknown to each other, using false names for day-to-day interactions on drug smuggling.