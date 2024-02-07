English
Mumbai: One Dead After Massive Fire Breaks Out in Container in Thane

One person died after a massive fire broke out in a container on Ghodbunder Road, Thane on Friday, said Thane Municipal Corporation.

Thane: One person died after a massive fire broke out in a container on Ghodbunder Road, Thane on Friday, said Thane Municipal Corporation. 

The body has been sent to the hospital for postmortem. Also, the crashed container was removed by the traffic police with the help of Hydra and after 3 hours of effort, the said route was opened for traffic, added the Thane Municipal Corporation

