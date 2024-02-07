Advertisement

Mumbai: One among the busiest commuting roads of the business capital, P D'Mello Road, a 6 km long arterial north–south access road, has now taken the extra traffic burden from the newly inaugurated Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) or Atal Setu.

In order to make it congestion-free for commuters, the traffic police have declared the road ‘no-parking zone’ by manually operating the signals during peak hours.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), the management authority of the MTHL, revelaed that the average daily ridership has touched 30,000 and a toll of Rs 61 lakh has been collected in just 10 days.

The vehicles coming from Navi Mumbai towards South Mumbai via MTHL aren’t the only ones converging at P D’Mello Road but the Eastern Freeway is also bringing traffic from the Eastern Express Highway to the already crushed road.

According to reports, the traffic at P D'Mello Road has grown by three times, making it difficult for the traffic cops to manage vehicles flow on the road.

The traffic cops have started manually managing the signals, adjusting red and green lights as per the traffic flow.

The newly inaugurated MTHL is connecting Sewri to Navi Mumbai's Chirle located along the JNPT road. It's providing faster connectivity to the proposed Navi Mumbai International Airport, JNPT Port, Mumbai – Pune Expressway and Mumbai – Goa Highway.



