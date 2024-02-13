Updated February 13th, 2024 at 18:09 IST
Mumbai Police Arrest Dog Abuser Caught on Tape at Vetic Pet Clinic in Thane
The arrest by Mumbai Police followed an FIR registered by the dog’s owners.
Mumbai: Police have arrested an animal abuser who was caught on tape beating a dog. The arrest by Mumbai Police followed an FIR registered by the dog’s owners, as per initial reports. The incident took place in a veterinary clinic named ‘Vetic Pet Clinic’ in the Mumbai Thane area.
(Trigger warning: The Following video contain violence against animals)
Netizens, after witnessing the brutal act, stated, "Individuals responsible for such abuse should be behind bars."
They added, "It's imperative for proper background verification to be conducted before hiring grooming staff. This behavior is utterly disgusting—no pet should ever endure such treatment."
Published February 13th, 2024 at 18:09 IST
