Mumbai: Police have arrested an animal abuser who was caught on tape beating a dog. The arrest by Mumbai Police followed an FIR registered by the dog’s owners, as per initial reports. The incident took place in a veterinary clinic named ‘Vetic Pet Clinic’ in the Mumbai Thane area.

Shocking incident at Vetic Vet Clinic in Mumbai Thane. Individuals responsible for such abuse should be behind bars. It's imperative for proper background verification to be conducted before hiring grooming staff. This behavior is utterly disgusting—no pet should ever endure such… pic.twitter.com/NAbkCiGiCj — Vidit Sharma 🇮🇳 (@TheViditsharma) February 13, 2024

(Trigger warning: The Following video contain violence against animals)

Netizens, after witnessing the brutal act, stated, "Individuals responsible for such abuse should be behind bars."

Update on the case: Police have arrested the abuser, and the dog's parents have filed an FIR. Justice is in motion, but fight against animal cruelty should continues. Let's ensure accountability and advocate for the protection of all animals. #JusticeForAnimals #EndAnimalCruelty https://t.co/FwIIiqRrk8 pic.twitter.com/omLOEWRJs7 — Vidit Sharma 🇮🇳 (@TheViditsharma) February 13, 2024

They added, "It's imperative for proper background verification to be conducted before hiring grooming staff. This behavior is utterly disgusting—no pet should ever endure such treatment."