Mumbai: A 42-year-old police officer from the Mumbai police died by hanging himself on the terrace of a building at housing police quarters in Mumbai on Tuesday evening. The incident took place in the suburban Kalina, following which his body was shifted to a mortuary for postmortem by the police. It is being said that the deceased cop was battling depression.

According to the Vakola police station official, the API, identified as Prahlad Bansode, hanged himself on the terrace of a building housing police quarters.

Bansode, who hailed from Jalgaon in north Maharashtra, was attached to the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) of the Mumbai police and posted in the metropolis since the last two years, he said.

Police did not find any suicide note from the spot, but the deceased cop's wife gave a statement, saying her husband was depressed due to some illness, said the official.

On the basis of primary information, police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the case, he added.



(With inputs from PTI)