Updated January 9th, 2024 at 09:14 IST

Mumbai Police Thwart Online Scammers, Recover Rs 3.67 Crore

Mumbai Police foiled a Rs 3.7 crore cyber scam, recovered funds, and urged prompt reporting for fraud prevention.

Digital Desk
Mumbai Police foiled Rs 3.7 crore cyber scam
Mumbai Police foiled Rs 3.7 crore cyber scam | Image:PTI / Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Mumbai: The state Police swiftly intervened to prevent online fraudsters from syphoning off nearly Rs 3.70 crore from an individual who was deceived into losing a total of Rs 4.56 crore, as reported on Tuesday, January 9. The victim, a resident of the city, was lured with promises of substantial profits through stock investments by these cybercriminals.

The incident occurred on January 4 when the individual became a victim of the scam. Promptly, the victim reported the fraudulent activity to the Mumbai Crime Branch's cyber police station and also reached out to the '1930' helpline.

According to media reports, the cyber officials acted expeditiously and collaborated with the bank to recover Rs 3.67 crore by freezing the accounts used to transfer the funds.

In a similar vein, last year in 2023, the Mumbai police successfully prevented the loss of Rs 26.48 crore to cyber fraudsters due to individuals promptly contacting the helpline number, as per an official statement.

Published January 9th, 2024 at 09:14 IST

