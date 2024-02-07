Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 13:10 IST

Mumbai-Pune Expressway: Accident Near Lonavala Killed Two People After Tempo Driver Loses Control

Pune Traffic: Near Lonavala, the tempo driver lost control of his vehicle and collided with a car that was parked on the service road next to Aundhe Bridge.

Pritam Saha
Tragic Accident At Mumbai-Pune Expressway
Tragic Accident At Mumbai-Pune Expressway | Image:Instagram
Pune: There have been horrifyingly frequent accidents on Indian highways that have claimed thousands of lives. India has a high rate of fatal traffic accidents, with old cars, badly maintained roads, careless driving, and breaking traffic laws being the main contributing factors. Trucks, motorcycles, and cars are typically the primary vehicles involved in collisions caused by speeding and other traffic violations. The media recently reported a car-tempo collision at the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, close to Lonavala. 

A tempo driver lost control and collided with another vehicle on the Yashwantrao Chavan Expressway (Pune-Mumbai Expressway), causing an accident. Two persons who were in the tempo at the time of the incident were killed by the impact. Sunil Jalinder Kamble, a 40-year-old Sangli Rural resident, and Vishnu Bhimrao Gade, a 55-year-old Sangli Rural resident, have been identified as the deceased. When the tragedy occurred, Kamble, the tempo driver, was transporting grapes from Sangli to Mumbai. 

On Thursday morning in Lonavala, the tempo driver lost control of his vehicle and collided with a car that was parked on the service road next to Aundhe Bridge. The tempo driver and the person seated next to him were killed instantly in the incident, which also severely damaged the tempo. In order to ascertain what caused the accident, Lonavala rural police have opened an inquiry.

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 13:10 IST

