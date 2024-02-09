Advertisement

Pune: In order to improve connectivity, communication, and public safety along the 95-kilometer Mumbai-Pune Expressway, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation Ltd. (MSRDC) has partnered with Vi, a major telecom operator. In order to enable direct connection between commuters and the state highway police control room during emergencies, this exclusive arrangement calls for the installation of emergency calling booths every two kilometers, supported by Vi's network.

In accordance with the agreement, Vi will guarantee network stability at every emergency calling booth, ensuring public safety and smooth communication for commuters around-the-clock. To maintain consistency and avoid any network outages, Vi SIM cards will be incorporated inside the state highway police control room as well as the emergency calling booths. MSRDC will manage equipment upkeep and respond to any questions or concerns from commuters. One of the state's busiest roads is the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. Experts claim that these emergency calling booths can save lives in a variety of situations, including medical crises, car breakdowns, and accidents.

Advertisement

We've collaborated with #MSRDC to establish emergency calling booths along the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, to ensure smooth communication, connectivity, and #publicsafety on the expressway. We will be providing network support to all the #emergency calling booths, installed every two… pic.twitter.com/h7y41PxVPt — Vi_News (@VodaIdea_NEWS) February 7, 2024

The emergency calling booths are a crucial part of the continuous efforts to offer a safe travel experience on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. Vi, a leading telecom service provider, has the expertise and experience needed to maintain the network's high quality and stability over time. By means of this collaboration, the safety and communication infrastructure of the highway will be enhanced, thereby facilitating rapid and effective emergency response.