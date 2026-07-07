Mumbai Rain Fury: 41 Trains Cancelled, Multiple MEMU Services Hit Amid Severe Waterlogging | Check Full List

New Delhi: The financial capital and its surrounding regions continue to grapple with the fallout of relentless monsoon rainfall, with Tuesday, July 7, marking another day of significant transport disruptions.

Despite a decrease in rainfall intensity in Mumbai following Monday’s heavy deluge, ongoing restoration efforts on critical track sections continue to disrupt both suburban and long-distance rail services.

Across Maharashtra, these downpours have further impacted rail operations, as Western and Central Railways have implemented additional cancellations, diversions, and schedule adjustments in response to track flooding and landslides.

While the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has downgraded the city's alert level from red to orange, authorities have cautioned that heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by gusty winds is expected to persist, keeping the state on high alert until July 8.

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Western railway disruptions

Western Railway reported that train operations within the Mumbai Central Division have been disrupted by waterlogging in the Vasai Road, Nalasopara, and Virar sections.

Consequently, several trains scheduled for July 7 have been cancelled, including the Porbandar-Dadar Express (19016), the Veraval-Bandra Terminus Express (19218), and the Bhavnagar Terminus-Asansol Express (12941), while the Asansol-Bhavnagar Terminus Express (12942) scheduled for July 9 has also been cancelled.

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Furthermore, multiple trains have been diverted including the Jodhpur-Hadapsar Express (20495) and the Sri Ganganagar-Tiruchirappalli Express (22497) are now running via the Surat-Paldhi-Jalgaon-Manmad-Daund chord line, and the Thiruvananthapuram North-Porbandar Superfast (20909) has been diverted between Panvel and Surat, bypassing the Vasai Road and Palghar stations.

The Western Railway has announced the cancellation of several MEMU services for July 7, due to inundated tracks:

69164 Dahanu Road – Panvel

69165 Panvel – Vasai Road

69168 Vasai Road – Panvel

69167 Panvel – Vasai Road

69166 Vasai Road – Panvel

69161 Panvel – Dahanu Road

69174 Dahanu Road – Borivali

69139 Borivali – Valsad

61002 Dahanu Road – Borivali

Additionally, train 69141 (Virar – Surat) will short-originate from Valsad and will run up to Surat. Passengers are urged to check the latest train status via the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) or official railway channels before heading to the station.

Passenger advisory

Central Railway continues to deal with impact

Central Railway is still addressing the consequences of multiple landslides that occurred in the Karjat-Lonavala Ghat section amid Monday's heavy rainfall.

The railway reports that, as of 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, disruptions in the South East Ghat area have led to the cancellation of 41 mail and express trains, the diversion of 59, the short-termination of 20, the short-origination of 22, and the rescheduling of four.

Additionally, four local services operating between Lonavala and Pune have been cancelled.

BMC cautions citizens

Following the persistent downpours that have caused significant waterlogging and infrastructure stress, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared a holiday for all government, private, and civic-run schools and colleges for the day.

Authorities have strongly advised citizens to remain indoors unless travel is essential and to contact the BMC’s emergency helpline at 1916 if assistance is required.

Overall impact in state

The broader Maharashtra region is also recovering from the monsoon's intensity. While the Pune-Mumbai Expressway's "Missing Link" section has reopened following debris-clearing operations, authorities advise commuters to drive with caution.