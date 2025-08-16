Mumbai Rains: Landslide in Vikhroli Kills Two as IMD Issues Red Alert for August 16; Waterlogging and Traffic Snarls Disrupt City Life

Mumbai: Amid red alert , heavy rainfall lashed Mumbai on Saturday Morning, causing a landslide in Jankalyan society in Varsha Nagar, Vikhroli. Fatal mudslides and rocks smashed the hut where the family members were sleeping causing deaths of two people leaving 2 other members injured severely. According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the accident took place around 2am today morning. It was reported that Arti Mishra aged 45 and Ruturaj Mishra aged 20 ; were the two family members rescued . Two other members, Shalu Mishra aged 19 & Suresh Mishra aged 50 from the same family who were extricated after being trapped were later declared dead. Images from Kings Circle, Dadar Railway Station, Vashi and several other locations revealed waterlogged streets.

IMD Issues Red Alert

Following heavy downpour Mumbaikars are advised to avoid non essential travels and to exercise caution while venturing out in the midst of monsoon mayhem. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted a red alert for August 16 in Mumbai and Raigad. The maximum temperature in the financial capital is expected to be approximately 28 degrees Celsius and minimum will be around 24 degree Celsius on Saturday, August 16. An orange alert has been issued for Thane, Ratnagiri, Pune and Satara for heavy rainfall and thunderstorms. As the waterlogging jammed the roads heavy traffic disrupted the daily of Mumbaikars.

