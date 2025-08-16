Republic World
Updated 16 August 2025 at 16:38 IST

Mumbai Rains: Landslide in Vikhroli Kills Two as IMD Issues Red Alert for August 16; Waterlogging and Traffic Snarls Disrupt City Life

Mumbai witnessed heavy rainfall on Saturday, triggering a Vikhroli landslide that killed two. IMD issues red alert for Mumbai, Raigad; orange alert for nearby districts.

Reported by: Stutie Ojha
Mumbai rain over the week
Mumbai Rains: Vikhroli Landslide Kills Two, IMD Issues Red Alert | Image: X
Mumbai: Amid red alert , heavy rainfall lashed Mumbai on Saturday Morning, causing a landslide  in Jankalyan society in Varsha Nagar, Vikhroli.  Fatal mudslides and rocks smashed the hut where the family members were  sleeping  causing deaths of two people leaving 2 other members injured severely. According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the accident took place around 2am today morning. It was reported that Arti Mishra aged 45 and Ruturaj Mishra aged 20 ;  were the two family members rescued . Two other members, Shalu Mishra aged 19  & Suresh Mishra aged 50 from the same family who were extricated after being trapped  were later declared dead. Images from Kings Circle, Dadar Railway Station, Vashi and several other locations revealed waterlogged streets.

 

 

IMD Issues Red Alert

 Following heavy downpour Mumbaikars are advised to avoid non essential travels and to exercise caution while venturing out in the midst of monsoon mayhem. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted a red alert for August 16 in Mumbai and Raigad. The maximum temperature in the financial capital is expected to be approximately 28 degrees Celsius and minimum will be around 24 degree Celsius on Saturday, August 16. An orange alert has been issued for Thane, Ratnagiri, Pune and Satara for heavy rainfall and thunderstorms. As the waterlogging jammed the roads heavy traffic disrupted the daily of  Mumbaikars.  

Source: ANI
WEATHER FORECAST

 India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert warning for  next few days . Moderate to severe rains expected to continue today with  heavy to very heavy rainfall starting from Sunday onwards.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Rains: Travel Advisory Issued Amid Heavy Downpour; IMD Issues Red Alert

Published By : Shruti Sneha

Published On: 16 August 2025 at 14:24 IST

