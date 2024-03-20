×

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 12:46 IST

Mumbai Shocker: Woman Goes Missing After Attempting Suicide at Atal Setu

The Navi Mumbai police were informed of the incident by a taxi driver.

Reported by: Digital Desk
He drove on the Atal Setu bridge, feeling like he was gliding on water.
He drove on the Atal Setu bridge, feeling like he was gliding on water. | Image:X
Mumbai: In a deeply disturbing incident, a 43-year-old woman tried to kill herself by jumping from the newly inaugurated Atal Setu. This marks the first suicide attempt on the MTHL bridge. The Navi Mumbai police were informed of the incident by a taxi driver. However, the woman's identity was only confirmed after the Bhoiwada police contacted the Nhava Sheva police late on Monday evening.

Subhash Borate, senior police inspector of Bhoiwada police station, said that the woman had been battling depression for the past eight years. Her father had lodged a missing complaint in the afternoon when she failed to return home. It was then discovered that she had left a note mentioning her intention to end her life at Atal Setu. In the note, she also asked her family not to harass the taxi driver.

After receiving the note, the police began reviewing CCTV footage and found that the woman had boarded a taxi from Dadar at 1:45 pm. By the time Bhoiwada police reached out to Nhava Sheva police, the latter were already searching for the woman. The search efforts involved the Coast Guard Police, Nhava Sheva Police, Bhoiwada Police, and Mumbai Motor Traffic Police. As of now, the woman has not been found.

The police stated that the search operation would continue on Wednesday in the case of the suicide attempt.

Note: If you or someone you know is experiencing depression or going through a crisis, Republic TV urges you to reach out to suicide helpline numbers. Below are the mental health helpline and suicide prevention contact details.

AASRA – We’re Here To Help
91-9820466726
Timings: 24*7
Languages: English, Hindi

Sanjeevani (Delhi) 
011 24311918, 011 24318883
Mon-Fri (10am-5.30pm)

Fortis Stress Helpline (Delhi) 
+918376804102
Timing: 24X7

Published March 20th, 2024 at 12:31 IST

