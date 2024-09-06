sb.scorecardresearch
  Mumbai Slab Collapse: 5 Booked After 3 Workers Die at Construction Site

Published 08:27 IST, September 6th 2024

Mumbai Slab Collapse: 5 Booked After 3 Workers Die at Construction Site

The Dindoshi police registered a case under sections 106(1) and 125(a) and 125(b) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita. As of Friday morning, no arrests had been made

Reported by: Digital Desk
