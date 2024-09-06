Published 08:27 IST, September 6th 2024
Mumbai Slab Collapse: 5 Booked After 3 Workers Die at Construction Site
The Dindoshi police registered a case under sections 106(1) and 125(a) and 125(b) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita. As of Friday morning, no arrests had been made
Reported by: Digital Desk
Five Booked After Three Workers Die in Mumbai Building Slab Collapse | Image: ANI (Representative Image)
