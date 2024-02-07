Advertisement

Mumbai: Hundreds of Maratha protesters on Friday demonstrated near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in south Mumbai, leading to a heavy traffic blockade in the area.

The protesters, who were going to Azad Maidan, sat at the intersection near CSMT and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters. The presence of the agitators on the road affected traffic for some time.

Police rushed to the spot and asked the agitators to go to Azad Maidan.

Check Diverted Routes in Mumbai

From noon onwards, authorities have closed the Mahapalika Marg and D N Road and diverted the buses that run on these roads to reach Hutatma Chowk and Metro Cinema.

Thousands of protesters led by Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange have reached Navi Mumbai and the government is trying to persuade them not to enter Mumbai.

Jarange says no going back until demands are met

Manoj Jarange told his supporters during his address at Shivaji Chowk in Navi Mumbai that he won't abandon his agitation midway till the community is granted reservation. “There is no going back on the agitation till we get reservation,” said Jarange.

However, the Maharashtra government is trying to persuade activist Manoj Jarange not to proceed to Mumbai. State education minister Deepak Kesarkar told reporters that Jarange's demands have been accepted and they will be fulfilled as per government procedure.

So far, 37 lakh Kunbi certificates have been given and the number will go up to 50 lakh, said the education minister.

(With PTI inputs)