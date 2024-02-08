Advertisement

Mumbai: The Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Maharashtra Government, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, have officially announced the much-anticipated 'Mumbai Air Show 2024'. With the announcement, Maharashtra Tourism shared a captivating video on their Instagram page. “Await a breathtaking aerial show presented by the Indian Air Force in association with the Maharashtra government.”

This event, which will take place over Marine Drive, will feature impressive demonstrations and captivating energy. It will feature aerobatic displays by the ‘Sarang’ Helicopter display team and the Suryakiran Aerobatic Display Team (SKAT). The IAF outreach program will take place over Marine Drive from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on January 12 and 14, 2024.

A travel advisory for the Mumbai Air Show 2024 was also released by the Mumbai Traffic Police. The following traffic arrangements will be in effect on January 13 and 14 from 9 am to 5 pm in order to minimize traffic congestion and inconvenience to commuters.

On January 13 and 14, NS Road will be closed between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. N.S Road North Bound will remain closed for all types of vehicular traffic except emergency vehicles proceeding from N.C.P.A, Girgaon Chowpatty. The two runways at Mumbai Airport, also known as Chhattrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), will be closed from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Mumbai's CSMIA runways (RWY 09/27 & 14/32) will be closed from 12:00 p.m. to 13:00 p.m. on the 12th, 13th, and 14th of January, 2024.

‘Mumbai Air Show 2024’ will be conducted by Indian Air Force at Marine Drive on 13th & 14th January from 12 to 1 pm.



A wide variety of airborne events would be showcased at the Mumbai Air Show 2024, such as a flypast and low-level aerobatic performance by the Su-30 MKI, parachute and freefall demonstrations by the "Akashganga" team, and C-130 aircraft.