Updated January 27th, 2024 at 17:27 IST

Viral Video Shows Heavy Traffic On The Mumbai-Ahmedabad Expressway Near Khaniwade Toll Gate | WATCH

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Expressway, which links the business hub of Ahmedabad with the financial hub of Mumbai, is one of the busiest transportation corridors in India

Pritam Saha
Viral Video Shows Heavy Traffic On The Mumbai-Ahmedabad Expressway
Viral Video Shows Heavy Traffic On The Mumbai-Ahmedabad Expressway | Image:X
Mumbai: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) official shutting one entire lane for concrete layering on four flyovers at the same time has caused serious traffic bottlenecks on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Expressway. Work-related traffic jams at the Khaniwade toll gate leading to the Fountain hotel are exacerbated by a notable spike in the volume of cars utilizing the road following the Republic Day festivities. There was heavy traffic on the expressway this morning starting at around nine.  

In a video uploaded by X, a former Twitter user, a long line of cars are stopped in a traffic jam for hours on end. The cars either cannot move at all or can only move very slowly. The caption says, “@NHAI_Official is jamming one full lane for concrete layering on four flyovers at the same time, causing traffic at the Khaniwade toll gate to the Fountain hotel. Avoid this 6-to 9-kilometer stretch of two lanes that leads back to Mumbai. Lot of wrong side driving on Mumbai Ahmedabad highway.”

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad Expressway, which links the business hub of Ahmedabad with the financial hub of Mumbai, is one of the busiest transportation corridors in the nation. The National Highways Authority of India is building an eight-lane road (NHAI). Along with the union territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, it travels through the states of Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Published January 27th, 2024 at 17:27 IST

