Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Inaugration: The financial capital is on the brink of a significant change with the upcoming inauguration of the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) by Prime Minister Modi on Friday, January 12. This 22 km sea bridge is about to make commuting between south Mumbai and Navi Mumbai much easier, reducing travel time from 2 hours to just 20 minutes.

The MTHL, also known as Atal Setu in honour of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, will be the longest sea bridge in India, connecting Mumbai with the Mumbai-Goa Highway, Vasai, Virar, Navi Mumbai, and Raigad districts. Starting from Sewri in Mumbai, it ends at Nhava Sheva in Uran taluka in Raigad district, with a construction cost of ₹18,000 crore.

All You Need to Know About Mumbai Trans Harbour Link

1. Length: The MTHL spans an impressive 21.8 kilometres, connecting Sewri and Nhava Sheva.

2. Cost: This marks the most expensive toll road in India connected to Mumbai, with a one-way trip costing Rs 250 in the first year and a round trip at Rs 375. For frequent travellers, a monthly pass is available for Rs 12,500.

3. Pathway to Navi Mumbai International Airport: The MTHL directly links to the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport, streamlining access for travellers.

4.Connectivity: The MTHL is expected to ease traffic to Pune by providing a shortcut to the Mumbai-Pune Expressway at the Chirle end, saving time and boosting economic activities.

5. Design: Beyond cars, the MTHL is designed to accommodate trucks and buses, considering the diverse transportation needs of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

6. Tolling system: Utilising an Open Road Tolling (ORT) system, the MTHL eliminates toll queues, enhancing the overall travel experience, saving fuel, and improving safety.

7. See-through crash barrier: A unique feature, the crash barrier is only 1.55 meters high, allowing drivers to enjoy a view of the sea during their journey.

8. Dynamic displays: Real-time information screens provide drivers with alerts about traffic, accidents, or emergencies, contributing to a safer road environment.

9. Recyclable road surface: The road is constructed with a special material called stone matrix asphalt, providing a smooth ride without potholes and being 100% recyclable for environmental sustainability.

10. Surveillance and detection systems: Equipped with smart systems including cameras and detectors, the MTHL monitors traffic and responds quickly to emergencies, ensuring road safety.

11. Special light poles: To minimise environmental impact, 1,212 special light poles illuminate only the road, reducing light pollution that could affect the sea and marine life.

Anticipated Impact on Real Estate

The MTHL, touted as the longest sea bridge in India, is expected to bring about a paradigm shift in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region's (MMR) real estate landscape. Experts foresee explosive growth in areas like Panvel and Ulwe, turning them into hotspots for affordable luxury homes near business hubs.

Real estate developers are optimistic about the MTHL's transformative effects, considering it not only as a means for faster travel but also as a catalyst for increasing property prices and driving substantial real estate growth. Ongoing metro network construction and other development plans further solidify Mumbai's status as a real estate hub.Media reports highlight the MTHL as a game-changer, connecting previously considered less desirable areas such as Panvel, Sewri, Navi Mumbai, and Chembur.

Chembur, having benefited from past infrastructure projects, is poised to experience increased residential demand. Industry experts express confidence that the MTHL will reshape Mumbai's real estate dynamics, providing efficient connectivity and boosting demand in various neighbourhoods.