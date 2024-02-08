Advertisement

Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL): The operations of India's longest sea brige is set to commence from tomorrow, January 12, after its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), spanning around 21.8-kilometre, will connect South Mumbai to Navi Mumbai (between Sewri and Nhava Sheva), cutting down the travel time from the current two hours to just around 15-20 minutes, according to Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), responsible for construction of the sea bridge.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who announced the inauguration of the bridge, mentioned that it would bring economic development and growth in areas connected to it. The bridge, officially called as the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, has been constructed at a cost of Rs 21,200 crore, of which Rs 15,000 crore is by way of loans, said officials.

MMRDA stated that the project has been completed with a strong focus on sustainability and showcases responsible engineering. “Atal Setu has been carefully finished without causing any environmental imbalance. Using advanced technology, the bridge minimises vibrations and impact on nearby areas by using Reverse Circulation Drilling for the first time in India,” MMRDA said.

The sea bridge has been made using noise silencers on machines to help maintain a peaceful environment, protecting marine life and flamingo habitats. “The construction process goes beyond development, preserving important natural areas like mangroves and mudflats, crucial for migratory birds,” said the MMRDA adding that a debris management technique has been installed so that the waste does not fall into the sea and affect marine life.

How MTHL Will Change Travel in Mumbai

With time-saving, the sea bridge will save fuel to the tune of 10 million litres per year, according to an official data. MTHL will cut down the South to Navi Mumbai journey from the current two hours to just around 15-20 minutes. The functional MTHL will reduce CO2 levels massively, around 25,680 tonnes annually.

MTHL or Atal Setu: 5 things to Know

Atal Setu establishes a groundbreaking precedent by successfully implementing cutting-edge and modern technology in India for the first time. (Image@MMRDA)

Ahead of its launch tomorrow, the Mumbai Police has set maximum speed limit for four-wheelers on the MTHL at 100 kilometres per hour. Further, Motorbikes, autorickshaws and tractors won’t be allowed on the sea bridge. (Image@MMRDA)

Using advanced technology, the bridge minimises vibrations and impact on nearby areas by using Reverse Circulation Drilling for the first time in India. (Image@MMRDA)

MMRDA installed Debris Management so that the waste does not fall into the sea and affect marine life. It also features India’s most intelligent state-of-the-art traffic management system. (Image@MMRDA)

The 21.8-kilometre-long Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), the country's longest bridge, is set to be inaugurated on January 12. (Image@MMRDA)