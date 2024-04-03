×

Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 18:01 IST

Mumbai Woman Earning 4 LPA Seeks Groom With 1 Cr Salary, Home in Italy, etc. Internet Baffled

One such instance has come in the forefront where a 37-year-old woman from Mumbai earning a 4 LPA is seeking a groom with 1 crore salary.

Reported by: Nishtha Narayan
Mumbai: Individuals frequently have strange ideas about their ideal bride and spouse. Some people want a certain color of skin, while others have high salary demands. One such instance has come in the forefront where a 37-year-old woman from Mumbai earning a 4 LPA is seeking a groom with 1 crore salary in addition her outrageous demands. 

The outlandish demand has sparked a debate on the internet. People are going furious while some are pointing out the hypocrisy surrounding feminism and equality. 

A screenshot on X is now going viral which states that a 37-year old woman who herself earns 4 LPA is searching a husband with at least a crore plus salary per annum and other expectations in Whatsapp text. 

X user Amber shared a screenshot translated from Marathi to English that stated that the woman earns an annual income of Rs 4,00,000 and has a mother, younger sister and younger brother at home. The screenshot mentioned that the woman's father is absent. 

The screenshot stated, “Annual income- Rs 4,00,000 Family-Mother, younger sister and younger brother at home. No Father.”

“Expectation- The girl has been living in Mumbai for the last 10 years due to her job. Preference will be given to proposals having own house and job/business in Mumbai.”

“The boy should be highly educated like (MBBS Surgeon/C.A. if having his own firm/or from any educational background and should have got a senior position (any other field with higher position will do)”

"If you live abroad, preferable Europe, especially Italy will definitely work." 

One user commented, "Nothing wrong in this. Everyone has right to chose. She has right to choose her groom. Likewise men has right to reject her."
Another user said, “At 37 with absolutely abysmal income it's a crime to have such expectations. Anyone with 1cr income wants a high value woman.”

One person stated, “Radical hope is always better than regret I guess. Good luck to her. I like her confidence.”

"Atleast she is straight forward and not trying to fool anyone on the pretext of being someone she is not! I again say, such people are less harmful than those who pretend that they want some one in their life for love while their purpose is totally different in reality," said another.

Published April 3rd, 2024 at 18:01 IST

