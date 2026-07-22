Mumbai’s Monsoon Misery Has One Bright Side. Its Water Lifeline Is Overflowing

Mumbai's monsoon has brought its usual share of hardship this week with waterlogged roads, traffic snarls and disrupted commutes across the city. But away from the chaos on the streets, the same relentless rain is quietly delivering the one thing Mumbai desperately needed just weeks ago: full lakes. The city's seven water-supply reservoirs have surged back to life, easing fears of a supply crunch that looked very real as recently as late June.

Storage Jumps to Nearly 62 Per Cent

According to the Hydraulic Engineer's Department at the Bhandup Complex, the combined stock across Mumbai's seven reservoirs has climbed to 8,95,907 million litres, taking overall storage to 61.90 per cent of total useful live capacity. In just 24 hours, between 6 am on Tuesday and 6 am on Wednesday, storage jumped by over four percentage points, moving up from 57.75 per cent.

Vihar and Tulsi Full, Tansa Almost There

Vihar and Tulsi lakes, the two reservoirs located within city limits inside Sanjay Gandhi National Park, are already at full capacity and continuing to overflow. Tansa Lake, located in Thane district, is close behind at nearly 98 per cent, while Modak Sagar has crossed 90 per cent. Bhatsa, the single largest contributor to Mumbai's water supply, is at just over 57 per cent capacity but recorded the steepest rise in water level of any reservoir over the past day.

Rainfall across the catchment areas has been heavy and widespread, with Upper Vaitarna receiving the most in the last 24 hours, and steady rain also recorded at Bhatsa, Middle Vaitarna, Tulsi, Tansa, Modak Sagar and Vihar. Season-long rainfall at the Bhandup Complex has now crossed 2,000 mm.

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A Sharp Turnaround From Last Month's Crisis

This recovery stands in stark contrast to where things stood just a few weeks earlier. At the end of June, Mumbai's water position was alarming: combined storage across the same seven reservoirs had fallen below 7 per cent, far short of the roughly 39.5 per cent recorded on the same date the previous year. At that point, Upper Vaitarna's usable storage had effectively hit zero, and only Vihar and Tulsi held any meaningful reserves, at 45 per cent and 24 per cent respectively.

That shortfall was the result of a delayed monsoon onset and weak early-season rainfall, which left the city's supply system running far behind its usual seasonal pace. The scale of the deficit had raised genuine concern among civic officials about the possibility of rationing or supply cuts later in the year if rains failed to pick up.

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Why This Overflow Matters

Mumbai depends almost entirely on monsoon rainfall to refill its reservoirs each year, since there is no major alternative source feeding the city's roughly 4,000 million litres of daily water demand. A slow start to the season, as seen in June, leaves very little buffer heading into the drier months, which is why the sharp rise over the past few weeks is significant. With storage now approaching 62 per cent, up from under 7 per cent barely a month ago, the immediate risk of a supply shortfall for the year has eased considerably, even as the city continues to deal with the everyday disruption that heavy monsoon rain brings to its streets and daily commute.

Officials will continue to track inflows into Upper Vaitarna and Bhatsa in particular, since both remain short of full capacity and are the reservoirs Mumbai leans on most heavily through the rest of the year.