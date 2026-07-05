Schools Closed in Mumbai Metropolitan Region Today As IMD Issues Orange Alert For Heavy Rain

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday announced that all government, private and civic body-run schools and colleges in Mumbai will remain closed on July 6 (Monday) after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an 'orange alert' forecasting heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds.

The BMC said the decision was taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students in view of the weather forecast.

In a statement, the BMC said, “In view of this forecast and keeping the safety of students in mind, a holiday has been declared on Monday, July 6, 2026, for all government, private, and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) schools and colleges in Mumbai.”

The BMC, however, clarified that government and private offices will function as usual.

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Thane District Collector Shrikrishnath Panchal also announced that the Anganwadis, Balwadis, primary schools, and secondary schools will remain shut in the district tomorrow.

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) also announced the closing of all schools on Monday for the safety of students amid incessant rain. Navi Mumbai Mayor Sujata Patil and NMMC Commissioner Kailas Shinde appealed to citizens not to step out of their homes unless absolutely necessary.

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In a post on X, the NMMC wrote, “Keeping in mind the possibility of heavy rainfall, all schools have been declared closed tomorrow, Monday, July 6, for the safety of students.”

"It is observed that the incidence of trees falling due to gusty winds has increased. Accordingly, all Navi Mumbai citizens are requested not to stand under trees and not to park their vehicles under trees. Buildings that have been declared hazardous by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation or are in a hazardous condition should be vacated immediately to avoid potential accidents. Keeping in mind the possibility of heavy rainfall, all schools have been declared closed tomorrow, Monday, July 6, for the safety of students," the NMMC announced.

According to the IMD, Mumbai is likely to witness heavy rainfall along with strong winds on Monday, prompting the civic administration to announce the closure of educational institutions across the city.

Meanwhile, Mumbai continued to receive intense rainfall throughout the day, with the BMC stating that the city recorded more than 265 mm of rain, while the suburbs received over 227 mm in the 24-hour period ending at 6 pm on July 5.

According to the district administration's daily situation report, Gaganbawda recorded the highest rainfall at 143.1 mm, followed by Bhudargad (85.9 mm), Radhanagari (81 mm), Ajra (67.6 mm), Chandgad (65.3 mm), Kagal (60.2 mm), Panhala (58.3 mm), Shahuwadi (46.9 mm), Gadhinglaj (43.4 mm), Karveer (40.1 mm), Hatkanangale (20.9 mm) and Shirol (16.8 mm).

The administration said rail traffic was operating normally and no rail services had been disrupted. National Highway traffic also remained unaffected.