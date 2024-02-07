Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 29th, 2024 at 15:02 IST

Municipal Commissioner Responds to Bulldozed International Para Player's Kiosk, Allocates New Space

Deepak had constructed the temporary kiosk using a 2 lakh loan sanctioned through the PM's Mudra loan scheme.

Harsha Chandwani
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Ghaziabad: In a surprising twist of events, the Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation razed the kiosk belonging to International Para Player Deepak. The news has sent shock waves through the community, leaving many in disbelief. Deepak, who recently returned from a tournament in Goa, has been fervently seeking justice for the past 12 days. He left for Goa on January 8th, only to find upon his return on January 15th that his kiosk had been bulldozed.

The information about the bulldozer action was relayed to him by nearby shopkeepers, revealing that the Municipal Corporation had taken this drastic step as part of an ongoing Anti-Encroachment drive in Ghaziabad. Deepak had constructed the temporary kiosk using a Two lakh loan sanctioned through the PM's Mudra loan scheme. The Para Player utilized the funds to set up the kiosk, which was strategically stationed outside the Income Tax office.

Notably, he received no prior notice from the Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation regarding the need to relocate, and there was no information provided about the kiosk being in a Green belt area. Speaking exclusively to Republic, Deepak expressed his shock and distress upon finding his shop in ruins."Three years ago, I obtained a loan of 2 lakh from the PM's Mudra scheme and built the kiosk. By selling chips, water bottles, Snacks, Soda and other food items, I used to earn livelihood to run my family. During my tournament travels, my brother would manage the kiosk. Unfortunately, during my absence from Ghaziabad, the Municipal Corporation took drastic action, leaving me devastated upon my return on the night of January 15th."

Despite repeated attempts to contact Ghaziabad Municipal Commissioner Vikramaditya Singh Malik for ten days, Deepak faced persistent challenges, with the Commissioner's assistant consistently citing the Commissioner's busy schedule. Finally, on the night of January 26, Deepak received a callback from Commissioner Malik, who elucidated that the bulldozer action was taken because the shop was located in a Green belt area on encroached land.

Deepak argued that if the kiosk was unauthorized, proper notice should have been served before resorting to such drastic measures. He further divulged that an Anti-Encroachment drive officer named Omveer had allegedly demanded a monthly bribe of Rs 5000, threatening to take action on the shop when refused.

In a subsequent meeting with Commissioner Malik on January 27th, Deepak reported the corruption allegations against Omveer. The Commissioner reprimanded Omveer and assured Deepak that a new kiosk would be allocated in a dedicated area. Notably, Omveer would bear all expenses in setting up the new shop as a form of punishment for his alleged corrupt actions. An inquiry has been initiated against Omveer, but Deepak expressed concern about the 12-14 days of emotional and financial distress he endured during this period.

Commissioner Malik defended the bulldozer action, stating it was taken due to the shop's location in a Green belt area on encroached land. Speaking to Republic Media, Municipal Commissioner Vikramaditya Malik clarified, "The decision to deploy the bulldozer was necessitated by the location of the shop, situated in a Green belt area and on encroached land. An inquiry has been initiated to thoroughly investigate the corruption allegations levelled against the officials accused by the Para Player. In light of the ongoing investigation, a dedicated area has been allocated for the Para Player's kiosk."He confirmed that an inquiry had been launched into the corruption allegations against the officials mentioned by Deepak and assured the allocation of a new kiosk in a designated area.

Published January 29th, 2024 at 15:02 IST

